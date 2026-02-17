<a id="elk-7a0f6884-4de1-4c76-82ea-b8dec0051fad"></a><h2 id="over-3-549-reports-according-to-downdetector-and-growing-2">Over 3,549 reports according to Downdetector and growing</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="56cb7bd6-4613-4e16-87de-d54ef9cd6e21"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:964px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:54.56%;"><img id="aDaPMmmXTGj5Ks5L7RWHaP" name="downdetector pinterest" alt="Image showing pinterest outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/aDaPMmmXTGj5Ks5L7RWHaP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="964" height="526" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="63e1473a-b609-4ee2-a843-70049fc08fe1">The amount of user reporting issues with Pinterest is growing. So far, Downdetector is reporting over 3,549 reports at 2:13 p.m. Users are saying on X (formerly Twitter) and Threads that many of their boards are not loading properly.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>