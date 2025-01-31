You can watch the Super Bowl on your PS5 in 4K — here's how

Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, with the NFL's biggest game heading to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. For the eleventh time, New Orleans will host the Super Bowl, marking the eighth time the championship game has been played at the Superdome.

Whether you're planning a viewing party or just want to experience the game on your PlayStation 5, there are several streaming options available. As one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, many viewers are looking beyond traditional cable to catch the action. With the game being broadcast in 4K, your PS5 is the perfect viewing platform.

From free services to subscription-based platforms, let's explore how you can catch every touchdown, tackle, and of course, those famous Super Bowl commercials on your PS5.

1. Fubo (Image: © Future) Fubo is a sports-focused streaming service that offers Fox's 4K coverage of the Super Bowl. Download the Fubo app and sign up for a subscription (starting at $85 a month) to access the game. As Fubo specializes in sports content, its good option to consider for sports events—big or small.

2. Tubi (Image: © Shutterstock) For the first time, Tubi is offering free streaming of the entire Super Bowl. All you have to do is register or an account—don't worry, this isn't a 7-day free trial situation. This also includes an exclusive pre-game red carpet event hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET. This free, ad-supported streaming service can be downloaded directly from your PS5's store, requiring no subscription. And you'll still get to enjoy all the Super Bowl commercials.

3. YouTube TV (Image: © Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide) A premium streaming service offering live TV channels, YouTube TV provides access to Fox's 4K coverage of the Super Bowl. Download the YouTube TV app from the PS5's store and sign up for a subscription (starting at $82.99/month) to access the game. You'll get full pre-game coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET, plus post-game analysis.

4. Hulu + Live TV (Image: © Future) There's no shortage of ways to stream this years' Super Bowl. Although Hulu + Live TV isn't showing the game in 4K, its package ($82 a month) includes a 3 free-day trial—making it another solid option for Super Bowl viewing. Download the Hulu app on your PS5 and ensure you have the Live TV subscription to access complete game coverage, including pre and post-game content.

5. BBC iPlayer (UK) (Image: © BBC) For viewers in the United Kingdom, the BBC iPlayer app offers free Super Bowl coverage. While 4K might not be available through this service, it provides comprehensive game coverage including British commentary. The app is free to download, though you'll need a valid TV license to watch.

