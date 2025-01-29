Best Super Bowl soundbar deals 2025 — 13 deals I’d shop now up to $900 off

The right soundbar can take your Super Bowl watch party to the next level. With the big game just two weekends away, now is the ideal time to shop for Super Bowl soundbar deals.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are slashing the price on some of the best soundbars we've tested. Best of all, a good soundbar is something you can use year-round, whether you love to watch movies or play console games.

In terms of sales, Amazon has soundbars on sale from $47. It's a wide sale with models from LG, Vizio, Samsung and more. If you're looking for specific models, Walmart has the Samsung Q990D on sale for $1,100. This top-of-the-line soundbar system is $897 off and includes two up-firing rear speakers. If you want something on the other end of the price spectrum, the Samsung S61D low-profile soundbar is just $247 at Amazon and makes for a great budget soundbar.

Below I've rounded up the best Super Bowl soundbar deals you can buy right now. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and best Super Bowl air fryer deals.

Super Bowl soundbar deals

Samsung Samsung HW-C450: was $197 now $137 at Amazon Samsung's got some powerful soundbars under its lineup and lucky for you this one just got even cheaper thanks to this Super Bowl soundbar deal. It comes equipped with a Game Mode, which is perfect for gamers, plus an included subwoofer means you'll truly feel the music and sound effects.

Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $219 at Amazon The Bose TV Speaker is your budget entry into sound audio to upgrade your TV speakers. It's built with two angled full-range drivers to give you immersive, realistic sound for your TV. This is also compatible with Module 500 and 700 subwoofers, giving you incredible sound made all the better thanks to a hefty discount.

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $228 at Amazon The Sonos Ray is one of the cheapest soundbars on the list, but it brings some extra smart features thanks to Sonos app integration. We were very impressed with the sound of the bar in our Sonos Ray review, and the Wi-Fi connection means you can stream music and other audio over AirPlay 2. This is a great price for an excellent budget soundbar.

Samsung S61D: was $347 now $247 at Amazon The S61D is a low-profile, super slim soundbar that you can wall mount. It fits into any setup with ease, and thanks to its slim design it'll melt into your decor. Just because it's so small doesn't mean it doesn't pack a sonic punch — there's still plenty of audio meat for your movie sandwich. Couple it with a subwoofer for even more depth to your action movie explosion.

Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The Bose Smart Soundbar is great for mid-sized rooms. Bose's signature warm sound and expansive audio makes for a great TV and music experience. Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and a Bluetooth connection round out the feature list for a solid soundbar option.

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $649 at Amazon The last-generation Sonos soundbar is well worth it at this deal price. If you read our Sonos Arc review, you'll find a great-sounding soundbar with excellent Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos playback. There's Apple AirPlay 2 on board for audio streaming as well, and you can control it with your voice thanks to Alexa support. This is the new lowest price for the Sonos Arc.

Bose Smart Ultra soundbar: was $899 now $799 at Amazon The larger Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's largest soundbar and it packs some great living room smarts. It connects up to Alexa and there's Google Voice control so that you can control it with your voice. Dolby Atmos certification means you can watch and listen to Spatial Audio content. We loved the way that it sounded in our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review.