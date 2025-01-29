Best Super Bowl soundbar deals 2025 — 13 deals I’d shop now up to $900 off
Epic savings on our favorite soundbars
The right soundbar can take your Super Bowl watch party to the next level. With the big game just two weekends away, now is the ideal time to shop for Super Bowl soundbar deals.
Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are slashing the price on some of the best soundbars we've tested. Best of all, a good soundbar is something you can use year-round, whether you love to watch movies or play console games.
In terms of sales, Amazon has soundbars on sale from $47. It's a wide sale with models from LG, Vizio, Samsung and more. If you're looking for specific models, Walmart has the Samsung Q990D on sale for $1,100. This top-of-the-line soundbar system is $897 off and includes two up-firing rear speakers. If you want something on the other end of the price spectrum, the Samsung S61D low-profile soundbar is just $247 at Amazon and makes for a great budget soundbar.
Below I've rounded up the best Super Bowl soundbar deals you can buy right now. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and best Super Bowl air fryer deals.
Quick List
- Sonos Ray: was $279 now $228 @ Amazon
- Samsung S61D: was $347 now $247 @ Amazon
- Polk MagniFi Mini AX: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $427 @ Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
- Sonos Arc: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $799 @ Amazon
- Samsung HW-Q990D: was $1,997 now $1,100 @ Walmart
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy
Super Bowl soundbar deals
Samsung's got some powerful soundbars under its lineup and lucky for you this one just got even cheaper thanks to this Super Bowl soundbar deal. It comes equipped with a Game Mode, which is perfect for gamers, plus an included subwoofer means you'll truly feel the music and sound effects.
The Bose TV Speaker is your budget entry into sound audio to upgrade your TV speakers. It's built with two angled full-range drivers to give you immersive, realistic sound for your TV. This is also compatible with Module 500 and 700 subwoofers, giving you incredible sound made all the better thanks to a hefty discount.
The Sonos Ray is one of the cheapest soundbars on the list, but it brings some extra smart features thanks to Sonos app integration. We were very impressed with the sound of the bar in our Sonos Ray review, and the Wi-Fi connection means you can stream music and other audio over AirPlay 2. This is a great price for an excellent budget soundbar.
The S61D is a low-profile, super slim soundbar that you can wall mount. It fits into any setup with ease, and thanks to its slim design it'll melt into your decor. Just because it's so small doesn't mean it doesn't pack a sonic punch — there's still plenty of audio meat for your movie sandwich. Couple it with a subwoofer for even more depth to your action movie explosion.
The Polk Magnify Mini is a small form factor soundbar that packs in big sound for a small price. In our Polk Magnify Mini AX review, we were impressed with the size of the sound despite its small stature, and the Dolby Atmos support gave it a spaciousness that filled the testing room.
The mid-range Sonos soundbar comes with features more commonly found on expensive soundbars. We found the Dolby Atmos was very impressive in our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review, and the sound modes and voice assistant features made for a smart addition to a TV stand.
The Bose Smart Soundbar is great for mid-sized rooms. Bose's signature warm sound and expansive audio makes for a great TV and music experience. Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and a Bluetooth connection round out the feature list for a solid soundbar option.
The last-generation Sonos soundbar is well worth it at this deal price. If you read our Sonos Arc review, you'll find a great-sounding soundbar with excellent Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos playback. There's Apple AirPlay 2 on board for audio streaming as well, and you can control it with your voice thanks to Alexa support. This is the new lowest price for the Sonos Arc.
The larger Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's largest soundbar and it packs some great living room smarts. It connects up to Alexa and there's Google Voice control so that you can control it with your voice. Dolby Atmos certification means you can watch and listen to Spatial Audio content. We loved the way that it sounded in our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review.
The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 is currently on sale with $400 off at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this powerful soundbar. Bundles are also available, including with an SW5 subwoofer for $1,596 (saving $500) and with both a sub and rear speakers for 360 sound, costing $2,194 (saving $500).
This 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is going to bring a great surround sound experience without the need for extra speakers. We found the Dolby Atmos performance to be excellent in our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review, and that its sound easily filled the testing room. This $500 discount is a massive saving on one of our favorite soundbars.
This 11.1.4-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and detachable Dolby Atmos surround speakers blew me away on movie night. In fact, I'd say that it's one of the most versatile Dolby Atmos Soundbars I've heard, delivering big immersive, multi-channel soundtracks. It's a contender for one of the Best Dolby Atmos soundbars and comes equipped with Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built in.
Price check: $1,199 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy
This is the most well rounded soundbar on the list, with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers in the box. Connect it to a compatible Samsung TV, and it will work with your TV speakers to enrich the audio even further thanks to the Q-symphony feature. It will bring a cinematic experience to your living room, and at the moment do it for a massive discount.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.