11 best Super Bowl TV deals this weekend — snag a 65-inch OLED for $500 off now
Give your Super Bowl party the ultimate upgrade
Whether you're planning an Oscars watch party or a Super Bowl party, nothing beats having a big-screen TV in your living room. Once prohibitively expensive, big-screen TVs can be found for well under $999 these days.
I've been tracking TV prices for more than a decade, and although November and December are generally the best time to buy, January is also a terrific time for TV deals. With CES behind us, it's only a matter of time before 2025 TVs start flooding the market. Additionally, retailers are offering a variety of Super Bowl TV deals with aggressive discounts on big-screen (65-inch+) 4K TVs.
One of the most impressive TV deals I've seen right now comes from Best Buy. You can get the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV for $999 at Best Buy. I've seen OLED TVs sell for under $999 before, but this is one of the few times I've seen a 65-inch OLED hit this price. (Note: Amazon has it for $997, but it's sold via a third-party merchant).
So what are great TV deals are available this weekend? Below I've rounded up all of today's TV sales. For more discounts, also check out my roundup of the best OLED TV deals right now.
Best TV deals
The Vizio MQX QLED TV is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features a bright QLED display, AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV, which is now at an all-time price low.
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85-inch display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
The NXTFRAME is TCL's answer to Samsung's The Frame TV, offering shoppers a quaint and atmospheric display that blends into the background. It comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ensuring you get the most out of your entertainment needs. A 120Hz refresh rate means you've got ample gaming coverage to boot.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. It may be at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $997 @ Amazon
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED. Although it doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, the B4 is still able to showcase all the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features for your troubles, too, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year.
Price check: $1,796 @ Amazon
