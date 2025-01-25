11 best Super Bowl TV deals this weekend — snag a 65-inch OLED for $500 off now

Whether you're planning an Oscars watch party or a Super Bowl party, nothing beats having a big-screen TV in your living room. Once prohibitively expensive, big-screen TVs can be found for well under $999 these days.

I've been tracking TV prices for more than a decade, and although November and December are generally the best time to buy, January is also a terrific time for TV deals. With CES behind us, it's only a matter of time before 2025 TVs start flooding the market. Additionally, retailers are offering a variety of Super Bowl TV deals with aggressive discounts on big-screen (65-inch+) 4K TVs.

One of the most impressive TV deals I've seen right now comes from Best Buy. You can get the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV for $999 at Best Buy. I've seen OLED TVs sell for under $999 before, but this is one of the few times I've seen a 65-inch OLED hit this price. (Note: Amazon has it for $997, but it's sold via a third-party merchant).

So what are great TV deals are available this weekend? Below I've rounded up all of today's TV sales. For more discounts, also check out my roundup of the best OLED TV deals right now.

Best TV deals

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. It may be at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $997 @ Amazon