Super Bowl 2025 commercials: All the ads and teasers we've seen so far

Super Bowl 2025 is right around the corner, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles poised to face off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

Of course, the Super Bowl is also a huge day for ads. An estimated one in three Americans tune in every year, meaning this is a major opportunity for companies to get their products and services in front of would-be consumers.

The big game might still be some days away, but plenty of brands have already started to tease the commercials they've got in store for Super Bowl LIX.

Below, you can find all the Super Bowl 2025 ads (or teasers) that have been released, as of the time of writing. We'll be keeping a close eye out for other Super Bowl 2025 commercials and sharing them here, too, so keep checking back.

Hims & Hers

For their 60-second Super Bowl ad spot, telehealth company Hims & Hers is using the event to tackle the topic of iobesity and the weight loss industry and to advertise the company's own weight-loss medications and treatment plans.

Coffee Mate

A Taste of New Coffee Mate Cold Foam - YouTube Watch On

Nestlé's Coffee Mate brand is crashing the Super Bowl ad game for the first time this year, with a collaboration with none other than Shania Twain, as teased on Instagram.

Bosch

Bosch Big Game Teaser 2025 | Pickle Jar - YouTube Watch On

Bosch has shared a teaser for their Super Bowl 2025 ad that features "great friend" Antonio Banderas coming to the aid of a Macho Man Randy Savage lookalike, who's struggling with a pickle jar. Who knows what the full version of the company's first-ever Super Bowl ad will look like, after this first teaser.

Meta Smart Glasses

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

Meta is using Super Bowl LIX to showcase its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. While the ad in question doesn't appear to have made it online just yet, courtesy of Variety and a tease on a certain Marvel star's Instagram page we know that Zuckerberg's tech firm has enlisted the help of Avengers Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt to show them off.

Doritos

NFL Focus Groups - Doritos Crash the Super Bowl 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This year, Doritos asked fans who thought they could make better commercials than their own marketing team to step up to the plate and prove it, and the stakes were high; the winning creator stands to earn $1 million. And then they've roped in Super Bowl experts from the Chiefs to judge them for an "NFL Focus Group".

Bud Light

KNOCK, KNOCK... IT'S #SBLIX - YouTube Watch On

Bud Light has enlisted the help of Shane Gillis and Post Malone for their Super Bowl 2025 ad. In the first clip, the pair showed up at your door, begging to be let in, Bud Light in tow, while the second sees the pair waiting to enjoy a beer once the commercial shoot's over and done with.

Budweiser

Budweiser | Super Bowl LIX 'First Delivery' - YouTube Watch On

Budweiser's Clydesdales are back for the company's 2025 Super Bowl ad. As teased on Good Morning America,"First Delivery" tells the story of a determined young foal who is keen to keep up with the rest of his crew and make sure a wayward keg makes it to its destination, all set to Bread's "Let Your Love Go." Bonus points for the "horse walks into a bar" joke.

FanDuel

Kick Of Destiny 3: Peyton vs Eli | The Dream - YouTube Watch On

Sportsbook site FanDuel has a big rivalry of its own lined up for Super Bowl Sunday: Peyton vs Eli Manning in the Kick of Destiny 3. The brothers will clash live in a pre-game field goal showdown on the big day, and Eli's determined to win, no matter what. So much so, in fact, that he sees it as his destiny, even if Peyton believes America will pick him to win. May the best Manning win indeed.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

REESE'S Cups has big news ... involving Lava?! - YouTube Watch On

LAVA!!!!! - YouTube Watch On

Reeses' is teasing some major news that's due to be revealed imminently, and it involves lava. Chocolate lava, by the looks of things. So far, they've teased this big announcement with two clips showing fans rushing up to an erupting volcano.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell 2025 Big Game Teaser | Photobomb feat. Doja Cat - YouTube Watch On

Taco Bell says the fans are the real stars of their 2025 Big Game ad. If customers took a photo at one of the chain's Live Más drive-thru cams on a recent trip, there's a chance they'll actually appear in Taco Bell's Super Bowl LIX commercial. And, no matter how hard she tries, Doja Cat is not the star of the show.

Uber Eats

We Listen & We Don’t Judge with Charli XCX & Martha Stewart | Uber Eats - YouTube Watch On

Uber Eats' Super Bowl campaign has enlisted some very different stars, each with their own unique vibe: Martha Stewart, Charli XCX, and Matthew McConaughey. So far, McConaughey's transformed himself into Mike Ditka and broken down "the truth" about Super Bowl LIX, while Charli and Stewart have tried a TikTok trend (above) and Charli XCX has been tasked with explaining football in club terms. Check Uber Eats' full Super Bowl YouTube playlist to see them all.

Coors Light

Timothy Simons' Case of the Mondays - YouTube Watch On

Coors Light's ad sees "Veep's" Timothy Simons being plagued by on-set problems and, to be honest, having a rough day on set. He simply cannot nail the line "that's not my problem." Asked if he's got a case of the Mondays, the star's handed a case of Coors, before promptly being replaced on set.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois | David & Dave: The Big News - YouTube Watch On

Well, off the back of this teaser, Stella Artois might have the biggest reveal of the entire game, as their Super Bowl ad is set to reveal soccer superstar David Beckham has a secret twin brother! Having picked up a pint at the bar, David sits down with his parents, who drop the bombshell that "Other David" is out there. Looks like we'll have to wait till Feb. 9 to find out who this mystery man really is, though...

Hellman's

When Sally Met Hellmann's - Big Game :60 - YouTube Watch On

Condiment company Hellmann's is leaning into nostalgia for the Super Bowl by arranging a rom-com reunion for "When Harry Met Sally" stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. The first teaser from their Big Game spot shows a waitress from NYC's Katz's Deli being none too pleased that one customer's placing a very specific sandwich order while the second teaser (above) confirms just who is placing that order.

GoDaddy

Walton’s Been Working - GoDaddy's Back in the Game - YouTube Watch On

For their Super Bowl commercial, GoDaddy has teamed up with "Fallout" star Walton Goggins. The ad showcases a collaboration between GoDaddy Airo, and Goggins' actually-real eyewear brand, "Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. And from the looks of things, business is booming; he's slamming coffees and looks to be overwhelmed with orders.

Häagen-Dazs

HÄAGEN-DAZS | BIG GAME 2025 TEASER PT. 1 | “ENGINES ON” - YouTube Watch On

HÄAGEN-DAZS | BIG GAME 2025 TEASER PT. 2 | “THE HEIST” - YouTube Watch On

Häagen-Dazs looks to have a sweet treat in store for Super Bowl 2025, in the form of some sort of high-octane chase. The two clips we've seen so far show revving engines chasing down an unsuspecting ice cream truck driver... is his delivery safe?!

MSC Cruises

Set Sail With MSC Cruises - YouTube Watch On

MSCU Cruises is part of the Super Bowl ad line-up thi year, and it's selling dream holidays with the aid of Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore, who appear to be making the most of their trip together, judging by the "Holiday" clips we've seen so far. Want more of their antics? See the pair chuckling over how they pronounce "Banana", or watch Bloom prep to take on an intimidating shark slide.

SquareSpace

A Tale As Old As Websites (Teaser) | Big Game Commercial 2025 | Squarespace - YouTube Watch On

We've got very little to go off in SquareSpace's teaser, but the name "A Tale As Old As Websites" makes it sound like some sort of odyssey's in store when the website-building platform's full ad airs during the Super Bowl.

Pringles

Pringles Party - YouTube Watch On

Eyes to the Sky - YouTube Watch On

Pringles have roped in Adam Brody — star of hit Netflix's recent hit romcom "Nobody Wants This" — and "Parks and Rec's" Nick Offerman for their new Super Bowl Big Game spot. Exactly what form this ad will take remains to be seen, though. They already turned Chris Pratt into the Pringles man, so who knows what's in store this time around.

Michelob Ultra

The ULTRA Hustle | Super Bowl LIX | Michelob ULTRA - YouTube Watch On

Well, if this ad teaches you one thing, you should never play pickleball against Willem Dafoe or Catherine O'Hara, especially if there are a couple of light beers on the line. They will trick you into buying a round and, even if you're a professional athlete, you're gonna get humbled on the court.

Totino's Pizza Rolls

Totino’s Pizza Rolls Big Game Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"If you only watch one commercial during the Big Game, make it the one for Totino's Pizza Rolls," is what this teaser says, while teeing up some sort of epic encounter between an alien visitor, Tim Robinson of "I Think You Should Leave" fame, Sam Richardson and ... a crying girl. Watch this (outer) space?

NerdWallet

Did You Say Something? | NerdWallet Beluga - Teaser Commercial 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Personal finance company NerdWallet looks to have a distinctly odd ad on the cards for the Big Game. Reading from a pamphlet, a sightseer learns that Beluga whales have the IQ of a human genius... only to hear a nearby whale who sure sounds like he's voiced by "Succession's" Kieran Culkin answering back.