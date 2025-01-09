Super Bowl live stream 2025: How to watch NFL championship game online from anywhere

Super Bowl 2025 is approaching fast, with the cream of the AFC and NFC dreaming of a date with destiny at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. The Chiefs currently hold the No.1 seed in the former, ahead of the Bills, while it's a dead heat between the Eagles, Lions and Vikings in the latter.

Ready the big game? Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIX from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

2025 Super Bowl live stream, date, time and channels The 2025 Super Bowl live stream takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

► Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• FREE STREAMS — ITVX (U.K.) | 7Plus (Australia) | Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Super Bowl 59 contenders won't be locked in until January 26, but the five teams listed above are the standout contenders.

The Chiefs haven't really played well at all this season, but four Super Bowl appearances and three titles in six years has given them an aura. A late-season ankle injury for Patrick Mahomes has, however, raised their rivals' hopes, one in particular.

The Bills have been eliminated by the Chiefs in three of the past four seasons, but the MVP award is already earmarked for Josh Allen — is this the year they finally lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in their history?

We have all the information on how to watch Super Bowl 2025 below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide ahead of the playoffs.

FREE Super Bowl live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., Australia, Ireland or Mexico, you can enjoy free Super Bowl streams come February 9.

The game is being shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K., 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, Virgin Media One and VM Play in Ireland, and Azteca 7 in Mexico.

If you're based in one of these countries but traveling abroad, you can tune into your usual free Super Bowl stream from anywhere with a VPN. New to VPNs? We'll show you how to do it below.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Super Bowl LIX on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see why its one of our best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. In short, it's a great choice for watching sports – particularly the Super Bowl – safely and from wherever you are. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual free Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl. Head to 7Plus and watch the Super Bowl live stream.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2025 live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

Cut the cord? FOX can be streamed on Sling Blue (from $50.99/month — with half off your first month), Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial). Philo does not carry FOX.

If you're traveling outside the U.S. you'll need a VPN to unblock these U.S.-only services. We recommend using NordVPN.

FOX, NBC and ABC are available for Sling Blue subscribers in select cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc). The plan comes with 46 channels and costs from $50.99/month. But new subscribers get a healthy discount on their first month.

If you really love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $79.99/month; currently discounted to $74.99/month). You get 211+ channels including including FOX, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Super Bowl 2025 will be shown for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.. It will also be available to watch on Sky Sports, if you're already a subscriber.

Note that these channels have the rights to show the Super Bowl ads – only the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

For live coverage of the Big Game and the ads, you'll need to subscribe to NFL Game Pass. It's currently £19.99 for all the playoff games and Super Bowl LIX, but it typically drops to 99p in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. stream from abroad.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 2025 Super Bowl live stream will be available to watch for free on 7Mate and 7Plus. It will also be shown on ESPN via Foxtel and the specialist streaming service Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).

However, none of these will include the ads with their Super Bowl coverage.

For the full American experience, you'll need to subscribe to NFL Game Pass, the price of which will drop dramatically in the days leading up to the big game.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your existing subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 online and on TV in Canada

Super Bowl 59 will be televised live on TSN/CTV in Canada.

It will also be available to live stream on DAZN, which costs from CA$24.99/month. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription.

What to know about Super Bowl 2025

Who is performing at the halftime show? Super Bowl 59 will feature a halftime performance by 17-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. This marks the Compton rapper's second Super Bowl appearance, following his participation in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022.

Who is performing the national anthem? The NFL has tapped Jon Batiste, a Louisiana native and five-time Grammy Award winner to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl 59.

How many times has New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl? Super Bowl 2025 will mark New Orleans' 11th Super Bowl, tying Miami for most held by a city. Meanwhile, Caesars Superdome will extend its record for most Super Bowls hosted in a stadium – February 9 will be its eighth bite at the cherry.

