<a id="elk-cd7a6efd-47b4-4e48-8849-49809b69959e"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-super-bowl-2026-live">Welcome to Super Bowl 2026 LIVE! </h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="810e5d97-0b34-445e-be2f-046959480f70"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4031px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="gu5BuCwKJ2mZwXpSHvWtHo" name="Seahawks" alt="Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a first quarter touchdown in front of Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/gu5BuCwKJ2mZwXpSHvWtHo.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4031" height="2268" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="8e31031a-344d-4a6a-81a0-6259414577c4"><strong>One of the biggest live sports events of 2026 is here &ndash; </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/sports/watch-super-bowl-2026-free" target="_blank"><strong>Super Bowl 2026</strong></a><strong> is today at 6:30 p.m. ET!</strong></p><p>So keep up with us today as we bring you live Super Bowl updates of the build-up and match between Patriots vs Seahawks, including how to watch Super Bowl free streams, the Bad Bunny halftime show, and the pre-game news.</p><p>Seahawks are favorites to win this one but can anyone write of the Pats? Get ready for the epic finale to this season's NFL....</p>\n