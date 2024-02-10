3 best Super Bowl air fryer snacks for the ultimate party

Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl 2024 party with friends, or simply want to spoil yourself, the big game is the perfect time to snack on tasty appetizers.

But you don't want to spend too much time cooking up a feast this Sunday! With one of the best air fryers , there are three top Super Bowl snacks you can make. What’s more, these fool-proof, tasty treats are simple to make, and will take no time at all.

So, if you don’t want to interrupt your watching, these are the top three Super Bowl air fryer snacks that you should keep on tap to enjoy the big game.

1. Air Fried Buffalo Wings

Air fried buffalo wings (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s just no ultimate Super Bowl party without chicken wings — and Buffalo Wings is a staple. Luckily, air fryer buffalo wings are quick and easy to rustle up.

Depending on the size of your air fryer, season a batch of wings with a dry rub. Next, coat the air fryer with a light spray of oil, before transferring the seasoned wings, placing them in a single layer.

Cook in the air fryer at 380 degrees F for about 10-15 minutes. Then, flip the wings over and air fry for another 10 more minutes. Meanwhile, mix up the buffalo sauce ingredients into a large bowl.

One recommendation from our Tom’s Guide Editor is to melt between 1/4 and 1/3 cup of butter, and mix with 1/2 cup of hot sauce (Frank’s Red Hot is a favorite).

Once the chicken wings are cooked, simply toss and mix them into the sauce until evenly-coated. These are now ready to serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks!

2. Air Fried Sliders

Super bowl sliders (Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can’t go wrong with burgers, and sliders are the perfect go-to, Super Bowl snack. And while you shouldn’t ordinarily cook your steaks in an air fryer, these miniature burgers are an exception to the rule.

What’s more, these won’t take long to make. Simply season a pound of ground beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder or herbs, and make small patties. Try to keep these about 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter, so that they can cook evenly.

Next, throw your tiny burgers at 350 degrees F in the air fryer, and cook for around 10 minutes, or until evenly-browned. Now for the fun part — once done, you can place in mini burger buns, and fill with the toppings of your choice.

Sliders usually go well with tasty sauces such as BBQ sauce, aioli or gochujang. Either way, these make the ultimate party snack.

3. Air Fried Zucchini Chips

Air fried zucchini chips (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to make delicious, healthy snacks that are also exciting, fried zucchini chips are another Super Bowl favourite.

Plus, these are easy to make, by first preparing a simple batter of eggs, and Panko bread crumbs. Then make a flour mixture with salt, pepper or you can also include garlic powder, onion powder, cinnamon.

Slice your fresh zucchini into thick-cut sticks before coating into the mixture. Then, spray the zucchini fries with olive oil before placing them in the air fryer basket in a single layer. It’s recommended to place the parmesan cheese directly on top so you don’t lose much cheese during the frying process.

Then, cook at 400 degrees F for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. These should result in crispy, delicious snacks to feast on during half-time! Remember to always cook in single batches, as you don’t want to overcrowd your basket.