I found the best Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 7 sales I recommend with up to $600 off
Here are the TV deals I recommend to watch the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is creeping closer by the day, so there’s not much time left to score the Super Bowl TV deal of your dreams. If you need some help choosing, I’ve got you covered.
Want the cheapest OLED TV possible? Right now, that’s the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. At $200 off, it’s one of the cheapest OLED TV deals I’ve ever seen. And we rank it as one of the best OLED TVs, so don’t worry about getting a crappy display for the price. I’m also excited that our choice for the best TV on the market is on sale. That’s the Hisense 65-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV for $899 at Amazon ($600 off.) This is an epic 40% off and the lowest price I’ve seen for this model.
Keep scrolling for more Super Bowl TV deals you don’t want to miss. Plus, check out this deal on the Garmin Enduro 3.
Quick Links
- shop TV deals at Amazon
- Hisense 55" U6N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $547 now $398 @ Amazon
- Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $698 now $548 @ Walmart
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon
- LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Walmart
- Samsung 55" S95D OLED 4K TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 @ Amazon
Best TV deals
This budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
The Vizio MQX QLED TV is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features a bright QLED display, AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is one of the best TVs you can buy.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.