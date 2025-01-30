I found the best Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 7 sales I recommend with up to $600 off

The Super Bowl is creeping closer by the day, so there’s not much time left to score the Super Bowl TV deal of your dreams. If you need some help choosing, I’ve got you covered.

Want the cheapest OLED TV possible? Right now, that’s the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. At $200 off, it’s one of the cheapest OLED TV deals I’ve ever seen. And we rank it as one of the best OLED TVs, so don’t worry about getting a crappy display for the price. I’m also excited that our choice for the best TV on the market is on sale. That’s the Hisense 65-inch U6N 4K Mini-LED TV for $899 at Amazon ($600 off.) This is an epic 40% off and the lowest price I’ve seen for this model.

Keep scrolling for more Super Bowl TV deals you don’t want to miss. Plus, check out this deal on the Garmin Enduro 3.

Best TV deals

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.