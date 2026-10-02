It's finally October, which means it's totally acceptable for your viewing habits to go full spooky season. Whether you're craving a genuinely creepy watch or a campy scare with a side of laughs, there are some new to Prime Video shows to binge this weekend.

Leading the charge is "Chucky," with three seasons on Prime Video boasting a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Don Mancini's continuation of the "Child's Play" saga turns the iconic killer doll loose on a small New Jersey town—and it's every bit as gory, funny, and sharp as the movies that spawned it. For more over-the-top thrills, try "Scream Queens," the deliriously campy horror-comedy setting a serial killer in a Red Devil costume loose on a college sorority packed with famous faces.

If you'd rather step away from the bloodshed, the Victorian mystery "Miss Scarlet" makes the perfect alternative, starring Kate Phillips as a sharp, stubborn detective taking on 1880s London. Without further ado, here are three top picks worth streaming on Prime Video. Get your pumpkins ready, y'all — the countdown to Halloween has officially begun.

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'Miss Scarlet' Season 1 (2021)

Official Teaser: Miss Scarlet & The Duke - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: If you need a break from all the Halloween bloodshed, this Victorian mystery is the perfect antidote. Originally titled "Miss Scarlet and the Duke," this PBS Masterpiece series follows Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), who, after her father's death leaves her broke and unmarried in 1880s London, takes over his struggling detective agency. To keep it running, she partners with her late father's friend, Scotland Yard's Detective Inspector William "The Duke" Wellington (Stuart Martin), and the two tackle crimes together.

Why you should watch it: Created by Rachael New, "Miss Scarlet" holds a strong 88% on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season and has built a devoted following for good reason. Kate Phillips ("Peaky Blinders") is a very likable lead, and the will-they-won't-they chemistry between her and Stuart Martin gives the mysteries a little something extra. If you love Victorian-era shenanigans, you'll love this.

Stream "Miss Scarlet" on Prime Video now

'Scream Queens' seasons 1 and 2 (2015)

Scream Queens Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: This two-season horror-comedy anthology drops you first into the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority at Wallace University, where a serial killer in a Red Devil costume starts picking off students. Vicious queen bee Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and no-nonsense Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) at the center of the chaos, flanked by "the Chanels," Oberlin's dim-witted lackeys, and her man of the hour. Season 2 moves the mayhem to a hospital stalked by a new killer, starring John Stamos and Taylor Lautner for some zany and irreverent fun perfect for Halloween.

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Why you should watch it: From "American Horror Story" creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, "Scream Queens" divided critics, with its first season sitting at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it won a cult following, with a warmer 79% audience score. Its gleefully campy, bitchy sense of humor makes it perfect spooky-season junk food, and it's in dire need of another season.

Stream "Scream Queens" on Prime Video now

'Chucky' seasons 1-3 (2021)

CHUCKY Trailer (2021) - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Plenty of horror icons have made the jump from film to television, but few have done it as successfully as this one. The three-season series picks up the "Child's Play" saga when a vintage Good Guy doll is sold at a New Jersey yard sale and ends up in the hands of 14-year-old outcast Jake Wheeler. Before long, gruesome murders start tearing open the secrets and hypocrisies of his sleepy hometown, as Chucky sets his sights on Jake and his friends.

Why you should watch it: Created by franchise mastermind Don Mancini, "Chucky" is proof the killer doll works just as well on the small screen. Brad Dourif returns to voice the foul-mouthed Chucky, with Jennifer Tilly doing a fantastic job in her role as his partner-in-crime Tiffany. It's bloody, funny and surprisingly heartfelt, which feels a little confusing, but hey, sure!

Stream "Chucky" on Prime Video on October 4

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