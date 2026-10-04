7 best Tom Cruise movies and where to stream them

Tom Cruise remains one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and for good reason. Armed with jaw-dropping stunts, a gleaming smile and an intense gaze unmatched by many, he has built a household name recognizable across every corner of the globe.

With lead roles in over 40 films and an eye-popping box office total grossing well past $10 billion, his staying power is undeniable. Beyond acting, Cruise has cemented his legacy as a producer, guiding the hit "Mission: Impossible" movies through its eighth spectacle, "Final Reckoning."

Yet while he may be known primarily as an invincible action star, Cruise has consistently played characters with incredible depth and range. Throughout his career, he has seamlessly shifted from the charming yet competitive romantic lead to a cold, calculating killer or a greedy, misguided younger brother. He completely transforms in his latest role in "Digger." Narrowing down his greatest achievements is no easy task, but here are a few of the very best Tom Cruise movies.

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'A Few Good Men'

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This military legal thriller is best known by many for its famous line spoken by Jack Nicholson: "You can't handle the truth!" However, it wouldn't be the same without Cruise playing the cocky Military lawyer Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee.

When defense lawyer Kaffee takes on the case of two Marines accused of killing one of their colleagues, many expect him to simply settle the case out of court. Cruise's natural overconfidence as portrayed in his character, Kaffee, becomes a quality that people plan to manipulate to keep the truth a secret. When he realizes this raw reality, Cruise's stone-cold determination to take the case to court shocks many.

Nicholson, who plays Colonel Nathan R. Jessup, was nominated for the Oscar. However, Cruise wows the audience when he plays opposite Nicholson in the famous court scene that prompted the line we all know so well.

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'Rain Man'

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In this Oscar award-winning film, Cruise plays Charlie Babbitt, the selfish brother of Dustin Hoffman's Raymond. When Charlie finds out that his autistic savant brother has inherited a great deal of money, he's determined to get hold of what he believes is rightfully his. So, Charlie absconds with Ray away from his residential home, sending the two on a memorable road trip neither will forget.

Hoffman took home an Academy Award for his role. So did the director, the screenwriter and the picture as a whole. While Tom Cruise may not have received an Oscar nomination for his role in the film, he is the perfect actor to play alongside Hoffman. You have the reward of watching him shed his character's shallow, flashy demeanor and embrace a subtle maturity as he learns why his brother was sent away. A must-watch film that is one of Cruise's best.

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'The Firm'

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No one but Cruise could have played the part of Mitch McDeere in "The Firm," an adaptation of the book by John Grisham. It could be why the 2012 television series of the book was canceled after only a single season. In the film, Cruise's McDeere is hired by a "small" firm from Memphis right out of law school. Although everything seems on the up-and-up, it isn't long before he realizes that he is surrounded by crooks.

It's the transformation of McDeere's smugness over landing such a top-notch job into an intensity over uncovering the truth and protecting his career — and life — that makes this such a powerful Tom Cruise movie. However, what may surprise many is that Holly Hunter took home the Oscar for her role as Tammy Hemphill, the secretary of the private detective that McDeere hires. Despite Cruise's lack of Oscar recognition, this is one of his best movies.

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'Jerry Maguire'

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This time, Cruise got a coveted Oscar nomination for the role of Jerry Maguire, a sports agent at the top of his game. However, Jerry gets a crisis of conscience when one of his clients gets seriously hurt. Confronted by the client's son, he realizes he has no heart for those he is supposed to represent.

When Jerry writes a mission statement, encouraging his agency to change their ways, he loses it all. But it also connects him with a potential love interest, Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger). He also manages to keep a single client, Rod Tidwell, played by Cuba Gooding Jr.

The movie is a perfect blend of excellent acting, a strong script, and superb directing that makes this one of the most memorable romantic comedies. It also happens to include the famous Tom Cruise line that gives us all the feels: "You complete me."

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'Collateral'

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Going against his typical role, Tom Cruise plays a ruthless killer in "Collateral." Vincent is visiting Los Angeles to finish off a few people who are supposed to testify in court against a drug lord, as well as a couple of other lawyers involved in the case. When he gets into the cab of Max, played by Jamie Foxx, not everything goes according to plan.

Cruise takes out all the charm in his personality to depict a heartless killer — although what remains is a certain reasonableness to his personality as he almost convinces Foxx's Max to stick with him for the long haul. However, Foxx's Max becomes braver by the moment.

In yet another film where another actor was Oscar-nominated over Cruise — this time it was Foxx — it still remains one of Cruise's most complex characters, making it one of his best movies.

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'Top Gun: Maverick'

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Timing is everything, as the old adage says. That is possibly why "Top Gun: Maverick" was such a success. Cruise starred in and produced the film, a sequel to his career-making film, "Top Gun." While it was ready to go in 2020, he delayed its release for when people could actually see it in theaters. And for good reason: With incredible stunts and minimal use of CGI, it's an experience as much as it is entertainment.

Playing a character many became familiar with in the '80s, Cruise adds a level of maturity to his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Maverick returns to the school that molded him to train younger pilots, one of whom is the son of his now-deceased best friend. The emotional depth Cruise brings to the film makes it almost better than the original, a feat that's nearly impossible for sequels.

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'Risky Business'

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How can any of us forget that famous scene when Cruise dances in his underwear to the Bob Seger song, "Old Time Rock & Roll"? One of the movies that made him who he is today, Cruise plays Joel Goodsen, a college-bound high school senior who itches to cut loose from his parents' ties. Finally having the opportunity to live a little when his parents go on vacation, things for Goodsen go from bad to worse as each rule is broken.

Acting alongside Rebecca De Mornay, who plays the elusive and appealing call girl, Joel learns about life, love, and consequences in this iconic film. Coupled with a strong script and excellent music from the '80s, this is one of Tom Cruise's most memorable movies.

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