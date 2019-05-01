Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: What’s the Difference?

If you're looking to cut the cord, Sling TV offers three different tiers of service at different prices: Orange ($25), Blue ($25) and Orange + Blue ($40). But what's the difference?

Read on to find out more about Sling’s plans, and figure out what's right for you. And to find out everything else you need to know about Sling — including special features and supported devices.

What Is Sling Orange?

Sling Orange used to be Sling's entry-level package, but it now costs $25 per month (up $5 from $20, after a June 28 price hike), the same as Sling Blue. Orange gives you access to 30 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, BBC America, AMC, Lifetime, TNT and TBS. You can stream only one channel at a time, whether you’re recording or watching live.

What Is Sling Blue?

Sling Blue costs $25 per month and gives you access to 42 live channels. However, Blue does not include every Orange channel by default; there’s no Disney and no ESPN, for starters. On the plus side, Sling Blue is a multi-stream service, which means you can access up to three channels at the same time. Three different people could use the account simultaneously, or you could record three shows while you’re away, or mix and match.

Sling Blue users also have the opportunity to watch NBC stations, including NBC, USA, Bravo and SyFy.

What’s the Difference Between Orange and Blue?

The single-stream nature of Orange versus the multi-stream nature of Blue is the biggest difference. However, the channel selection differs as well, making it somewhat difficult to tell which service carries which programs, and which channels work with multi-stream functionality.



For example, both services can access the Pac-12 networks for college sports, as well as the Starz and Starz Encore movie channels. The pricing varies somewhat depending on the plan, though. Both Sling Orange and Blue subscribers can add NBA League Pass, which just became available on Sling, for an extra $29 per month.

Is my favorite channel available through Orange or Blue?

Consult our handy chart below to find out:



Sling Blue Sling Orange Sling Blue + Orange ESPN No Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network / Adult Swim Yes Yes Yes Disney

No

Yes

Yes

History Yes Yes Yes ESPN2 No Yes Yes ESPN3 No Yes Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Food Network Yes Yes Yes TBS Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes Freeform No Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes A&E Yes Yes Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes Fuse

Yes

Yes

Yes

Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes AXS TV Yes Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Big News

Yes

Yes

Yes

Bloomberg Television Yes Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes Yes Fox Yes No Yes NBC Yes No Yes Fox Sports Yes No Yes FOX RSN

Yes

No

Yes

ACC Network Extra

No

Yes

Yes

CSN Yes No Yes NFL Network Yes No Yes NBA League Pass*

Yes*

Yes* Yes*

FX Yes No Yes USA Yes No Yes Bravo Yes No Yes FS1 Yes No Yes FS2 Yes No Yes NBCSN Yes No Yes NBC RSN

Yes

No

Yes

FXX Yes No Yes Tribeca Shortlist

Yes

Yes

Yes

SyFY Yes No Yes Nick Jr. Yes No Yes Tru TV Yes No Yes BET Yes No Yes National Geographic Yes No Yes Nat Geo Wild Yes No Yes



* for an extra $29 per month

What's changed recently?

Sling lost the Univision channels — which include El Rey — blaming Univision for a rate hike that was untenable.

On the upside, both Sling Blue and Orange have added Fuse, EPIX Drive-In and Tribeca Shortlist.

Oh, and if Sling's prices seem cheap, that's because of how expensive everyone else is getting. Check out our Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. Vue vs. DirecTV Now face-off for more details.

Can I Get Both Orange and Blue?

Yes; in fact, Sling encourages you to, calling its $40 Orange and Blue pack its “best value.” Granted, $40 per month, plus whatever optional packages you get, put it well within the price range of a traditional cable subscription. But if you love Sling TV and want everything it has to offer, this is probably where you want to start.