If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a massive screen without dropping four figures, or dealing with the Thanksgiving weekend chaos, Walmart just made the math remarkably easy. You can grab the 2026 Hisense 75" H5R1 4K Roku TV for $328 right now, saving $340 off its $668 list price.

Letting you beat the Black Friday rush at $4.37 an inch, this deal puts a living room centerpiece in your home for roughly the cost of a mid-range computer monitor. Big screens under $350 usually come with plenty of compromises, so here’s what Hisense actually included on this one.

For starters, you aren’t stuck with a bare-bones screen: it uses Direct LED lighting to keep brightness even across the massive display, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for richer colors and deeper contrast. Because older HD shows and live sports can look rough blown up to 75 inches, Hisense also built in an AI 4K Upscaler and Noise Reduction to help clean up grainy footage.

With Roku TV built right in, you get a clean home screen with fast access to major streaming apps, live TV, and automatic software updates. If you use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, built-in Apple AirPlay and Apple Home support lets you mirror videos or photos straight to the TV.

Casual gamers also get Game Mode Plus to cut down on controller lag, while DTS Virtual:X helps keep dialogue clear through the built-in speakers (though adding a budget soundbar later on will still give movie nights a much bigger punch).

Getting a 2026 75-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, AirPlay, and Roku built in for $328 before Black Friday even officially kicks off is a massive amount of screen for the money. If you want an affordable upgrade for movie nights, Sunday football, or a basement hangout, don’t expect Walmart’s stock to last long.

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