Nintendo just announced 2026 Black Friday Switch deals — $50 off Switch 2 bundle, plus all the early discounts you can get now

I eagerly await Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals every year, and Nintendo has finally announced its offerings for 2026! Starting November 22, prices are going to crash on Switch 2 console bundles and first-party Nintendo games — a very rare treat.

The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will drop to $499 while stocks last! This discount takes $50 off, counteracting the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike that happened earlier this year, and I predict it's going to be one of the hottest deals this Black Friday. Make sure to set yourself a reminder to grab one on November 22, and get it before the sale ends on December 5.

(If you don't want to wait, you can currently snag the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon.)

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game discounts

Meanwhile, physical Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games will be on sale at selected retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. These game deals will be available starting November 22 and will run through November 29. Check out the savings that will be available below:

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Don't want to wait? Here are the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 early Black Friday deals you can shop right away!

NBA 2K27: was $69 now $40 at Amazon If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43 at Amazon Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: $69 at Amazon It's not currently on sale, but it's probably going to be the most sought-after Switch 2 game this holiday — so don't miss your chance to grab a copy. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles. Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 at Amazon Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one. Read more Read less ▼

Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too! Read more Read less ▼

PDP Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda Hyrule Crest: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories. Read more Read less ▼