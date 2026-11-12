Nintendo just announced 2026 Black Friday Switch deals — $50 off Switch 2 bundle, plus all the early discounts you can get now
Nintendo's official Black Friday deals have officially been announced
I eagerly await Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals every year, and Nintendo has finally announced its offerings for 2026! Starting November 22, prices are going to crash on Switch 2 console bundles and first-party Nintendo games — a very rare treat.
The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will drop to $499 while stocks last! This discount takes $50 off, counteracting the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike that happened earlier this year, and I predict it's going to be one of the hottest deals this Black Friday. Make sure to set yourself a reminder to grab one on November 22, and get it before the sale ends on December 5.
(If you don't want to wait, you can currently snag the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 at Amazon.)
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. This deal will be available starting November 22.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday Nintendo Switch game discounts
Meanwhile, physical Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games will be on sale at selected retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. These game deals will be available starting November 22 and will run through November 29. Check out the savings that will be available below:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49
- Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $49
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: was $69 now $49
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $49
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV: was $79 now $59
Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Don't want to wait? Here are the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 early Black Friday deals you can shop right away!
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Zelda Hyrule Crest Nintendo Switch 2 Case: was $24 now $19
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37!]
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go.
Read moreRead less▼
Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.
Read moreRead less▼
It's not currently on sale, but it's probably going to be the most sought-after Switch 2 game this holiday — so don't miss your chance to grab a copy. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.
Read moreRead less▼
Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
Read moreRead less▼
The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too!
Read moreRead less▼
Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories.
Read moreRead less▼
The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 20% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.