November is rolling along at a concerningly fast pace, which means, if you're like us, you've probably missed some quality streaming titles these last few weeks. How exactly are you supposed to keep up with every new show arriving on top streaming services like Netflix?

Well, that's where Tom's Guide comes in: Not only will we give you a broad overview of your monthly options — here's everything coming to Netflix in November 2026, by the way — but we also regularly curate a weekend watchlist, with three new-to-Netflix TV titles worthy of your time and attention.

This weekend, that includes not one, not two, but three international gems: a German historical drama, a Rome-set newcomer that brings the murder mystery genre into the world of fine art, and a Turkish drama returning for its long-awaited second season after more than half a decade.

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Without further ado, here are three fresh Netflix releases you should definitely add to your weekend watchlist.

'ChiaroScuro'

ChiaroScuro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Love a good crime thriller? The fan-favorite genre gets an Italian accent with this Rome-set newcomer, using the Eternal City's famous galleries, museums, palaces, and churches as the backdrop for a murder investigation.

When a body is chillingly discovered inside a Roman museum, staged like a famous painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, art expert Cosmo Speranza (played by Pierpaolo Spollon) and police inspector Angelo Tiberi (Andrea Lattanzi) team up as a very unlikely duo to track down the serial killer whose crimes are inspired by classic masterpieces. The case also drags Cosmo back into the mystery over the death of his father, a notorious forger who took his own life.

Along with that leading pair, the cast also includes Matilde Gioli, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Aurora Giovinazzo, with Paz Vega and Alessandro Preziosi.

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Watch "ChiaroScuro" on Netflix now

'The Empress' season 3

The Empress: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The third and final chapter of the German historical drama series picks up after the Sardinian War, with Emperor Franz (Philip Froissant) deeply traumatized and taking refuge in an extramarital affair, with Empress Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) suffering from not only that rejection from her husband but also health issues and court pressures.

Our titular heroine decides to leave Vienna for a distant coastal island where she encounters the mysterious Hungarian revolutionary Count Andrássy (Dejan Bućin), with whom she shares an intense intellectual and physical attraction. Soon, Elisabeth is drawn down a path "that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe," says Netflix.

Watch "The Empress" season 3 on Netflix now

'Ethos' season 2

Ethos: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nearly six years after its debut season, this critically acclaimed Turkish-language drama (also known as "Bir Başkadır") returns with a follow-up from writer-director Berkun Oya. The four-episode second season brings us back to our favorite Istanbul residents, including Öykü Karayel as Meryem, Defne Kayalar as Peri, Fatih Artman as Yasin, Funda Eryiğit as Ruhiye, and Onur Saylak as Sinan.

These diverse, intersecting individuals will experience "unexpected encounters and new conflicts" in the compact new season, says Netflix, with their paths continuing to intersect in the therapy room and out in the bustling city.

Watch "Ethos" season 2 on Netflix now

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