'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Frasier' headline the best new to Prime Video shows to watch this weekend (Nov. 13-15)

The holidays are slowly creeping up on us as November 2026 continues to fly by. If you're looking for some ways to relax ahead of the busiest time of the year, Prime Video just restocked its shelves, to speak, with plenty of new to Prime shows to check out this weekend. There's a variety of shows on offer that should delight just about anyone.

First up is “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season 3, Prime Video’s ambitious Tolkien prequel, which returns to Middle-earth’s Second Age as the free peoples race to stop the dark lord Sauron from seizing total power.

If you’d rather kick back with something a lot cozier, the “Frasier” revival lands its first two seasons on the platform, bringing Kelsey Grammer back as the fussy, beloved Dr. Frasier Crane for a fresh chapter in Boston.

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And for something more reflective, the acclaimed series “The Chosen” returns for a sixth season, dramatizing the final day of Jesus's life through the eyes of those who loved and condemned him. That should keep you busy until Monday rolls around, right?

Here are three top picks worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy

What is it about? Prime Video’s lavish “Lord of the Rings” prequel returns for a third season set thousands of years before the events of the films, during Middle-earth’s Second Age. The story continues to follow the rise of the dark lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and the forging of the Rings of Power, with Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel still determined to stop him before it’s too late. As the war spreads across the land, the free peoples of Middle-earth, from Elves and Dwarves to Men and Wizards, must find a way to unite in a race to prevent Sauron from gaining control over all life.

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Why you should watch it: There aren't many series that can match the sheer spectacle of “The Rings of Power,” which brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s detailed world to life with sky-high production values. If you love epic, big-budget fantasy series with plenty of battles, you'll want to get in on this one as soon as possible.

Watch “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season 3 on Prime Video

'Frasier' seasons 1-2

Frasier (2023) | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sitcom

What is it about? The beloved '90s sitcom “Frasier” gets a modern revival, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. After decades in Seattle, Frasier relocates to Boston to reconnect with his estranged adult son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). He's a down-to-earth firefighter who couldn’t be more different from his dad. As Frasier starts a new chapter, he butts heads and bonds with Freddy, his nephew David (Anders Keith), his old Harvard colleague Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and a new circle of friends.

Why you should watch it: This plucky revival has the same blend of wit, humor, and heart that made the original a multiple Emmy winner. There are plenty of familiar faces and callbacks for fans, while newcomers can enjoy the warmth and easygoing storylines while getting to know the "new" Frasier.

Watch “Frasier” seasons 1-2 on Prime Video starting Nov. 14

'The Chosen' season 6

The Chosen: Season 6 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama

What is it about? This acclaimed series chronicling the life of Jesus returns for a sixth season. It explores the final days of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and the followers, friends, and foes who surrounded him. Season 6 explores his arrest, trial, and the road to the cross, told through the eyes of those who loved him and those who condemned him.

Why you should watch it: Crowdfunded by fans and watched by hundreds of millions, “The Chosen” has become quite the phenomenon, praised for its character-driven take on the Bible. This season takes the show's most dramatic and devastating turn, making it essential viewing for longtime fans and believers.

Watch “The Chosen” season 6 on Prime Video starting Nov. 15

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