How to watch 'Buried with Michael Sheen' online for *FREE* — stream the eye-opening BBC documentary from anywhere

"Buried with Michael Sheen" is a two-part BBC documentary will feature the award-winning Welsh actor investigating a troubling conspiracy in his homeland related to chemical pollution.

Here's how to watch "Buried with Michael Sheen" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Buried with Michael Sheen" - free streaming details, release date You can watch the premiere of "Buried with Michael Sheen" on BBC Two/BBC One Wales on August 17 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer after the first part of two airs.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Amid alleged toxic 'forever chemical' contamination and coverup in South Wales, native Michael Sheen travels his homeland to get to the bottom of the conspiracy and find out how and why the pollution has occurred under our very noses.

This is a story 10 years in the making, with Sheen having met former farming consultant and whistleblower Douglas Gowan a decade ago, before the latter's death in 2018, to discuss what could potentially be catastrophic contamination of the land in Wales by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

"Buried with Michael Sheen" is a two-part doc where the actor joins up with investigative journalists Dan Ashby and Lucy Taylor to find answers.

Ready to watch the actor's shocking discoveries? Here's how to watch "Buried with Michael Sheen" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Race Against the Tide' for free? "Buried with Michael Sheen" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will be available on BBC Two/BBC One Wales at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 17, with the second part coming a week later at the same time. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Buried with Michael Sheen" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Buried with Michael Sheen' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Buried with Michael Sheen" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Buried with Michael Sheen".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Buried with Michael Sheen" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Buried with Michael Sheen' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Buried with Michael Sheen" will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC One Wales, airing on Monday, August 17 at 9 p.m. BST.

The second episode will air a week later, same day, same time.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Buried with Michael Sheen' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, due to licensing laws, there is no way to watch "Buried with Michael Sheen" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The shows will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

It's possible it may be released at a later date on British services such as BritBox, but there is currently no plan for that, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Buried with Michael Sheen" from anywhere.

'Buried with Michael Sheen' — all you need to know

What has Michael Sheen said about the documentary?

Speaking to the BBC, Michael Sheen said: "We asked ourselves what do we do with this information? Particularly once I found out that Douglas [Gowan] had died and it was just left with us. I felt like it was down to me in that moment. I didn't know that anyone else was doing anything about it."

More from Tom's Guide