What to watch Sunday: All the new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more (Nov. 8)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, MGM+ etc. to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with new shows and episodes premiering today.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 8), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Top picks to stream tonight

'Love is Blind' Season 11 Reunion (Netflix)

Love Is Blind S11: Boston | Reunion Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latest season of Netflix hit "Love Is Blind" is behind us, leaving another fresh crop of couples (and countless viewers) reeling. While six Bostonian couples got engaged in the "Love Is Blind" season 11 pods, viewers had a hard time rooting for any of them. Instead of getting swept up in the romance, audiences were left spotting one red flag after another as the engagements took an explosive turn.

Now it's time to find out what actually happened after the cameras stopped rolling. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reunion brings the pod squad back together to rehash the past and share updates on their loves lives. The streaming event will also include a live chat, interactive games, and never-before-seen bonus footage from the season.

Watch "Love is Blind" Season 11 Reunion on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET

'The Institute' Season 2 Premiere (MGM+)

The Institute Season 2 (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first season of Stephen King adaptation "The Institute" was a huge hit for MGM+, recording one of the best premieres in the streamer’s history. With the first season having covered the entirety of Stephen King’s original novel, season 2 takes some bold steps beyond the original story, adopting a grander sense of scale with bigger action sequences and a score of new characters to flesh out its twisted sci-fi world.

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"The Institute" season 2 picks up after Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and his fellow escapees break free from Dennison with their sights set on bringing down the Institute once and for all. But the organization is already plotting a comeback, this time with the backing of powerful tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile, Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) has been pushed to the sidelines and is desperate to claw her way back into the Institute's inner circle. With fresh threats, buried secrets and new players entering the picture, the battle against the Institute is only getting started.

Watch "The Institute" Season 2 Premiere on MGM+ at 9 p.m. ET

'Heart Eyes' (Hulu)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Halloween may be over, but if you're still itching for more spooky season vibes, I can't recommend "Heart Eyes" enough. The premise is hokey but fun: Each year on Valentine's Day, a masked serial killer known as Heart Eyes hunts down lovers enjoying the holiday, leaving a trail of brutal murders across the country. But this time, he messes with the wrong couple. For starters, they're not even together. Not yet, anyway, though it won't be long given all the meet-cute romcom movie magic propelling them into each other's orbit.

Ally (Olivia Holt), an ad designer recovering from a recent breakup, is forced to work with her hopeless romantic colleague Jay (Mason Gooding) on a big project. But when Heart Eyes mistakenly targets them as the next victims, they find themselves caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The biggest jumpscare came at the end, though, when I saw Josh Ruben, a name any Dropout or College Humor fan will recognize, was in the director's chair. His love of romcoms and horror comes through loud and clear.

Watch "Heart Eyes" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Sunday, November 8

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

Netflix

"Love is Blind" season 11 reunion (9 p.m. ET)

Hulu

"Heart Eyes" (2025)

"The Mess Around" – New Podcast Episode

"Mission: Yozakura Family" (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

"We’re Here to Help" – New Podcast Episode

Prime Video

NHL Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m. ET)

MGM+

"The Institute" Season 2 Premiere (9 p.m. ET)

"Treasure Island" Episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

HBO Max

"City Of God: The Fight Rages On," Season 2 Episode 1

"The Gilded Age" Season 4 Episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

ESPN Unlimited

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m. ET)

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