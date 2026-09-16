Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (September 16-22)

There’s no better time to settle in with a new show than the middle of September. The evenings are getting colder, the days are getting shorter, and we’re heading towards that time of year when staying in with a good binge-watch becomes even more appealing. If you’re not sure where to start, Prime Video’s top 10 shows is a pretty good place to look, giving you a snapshot of what everyone else is watching right now.

Of course, not everything that lands in a streamer’s top 10 is necessarily worth adding to your watchlist. That’s where I come in. I’ve picked out three shows from Prime Video’s current top 10 that I think are worth binge-watching this week, including the fourth and final season of a hit action-thriller about a former military investigator, a new fantasy series inspired by Arthurian legend and the wizard Merlin, and a motoring series that sees three longtime friends take on another round of ridiculous road trips.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Reacher’

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The No. 1 show on Prime Video right now is obviously “Reacher,” and it’s held onto that spot since its fourth season debuted in August. But today marks the season finale, meaning anyone who was waiting for the full season to arrive before binge-watching no longer has to wait. There’s also no better time for the action-thriller to wrap up its latest season, as today also marks the release of its spinoff series, “Neagley,” which follows the titular character as she investigates a suspicious death linked to her past.

“Reacher” follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former U.S. Army military policeman who travels from place to place, often finding himself caught up in dangerous criminal investigations. Using his investigative skills and physical strength, he gets pulled into increasingly complicated cases involving powerful enemies and works to uncover the truth. Based on Lee Child’s bestselling novels, each season adapts a different story from the book series. Season 4 is based on Gone Tomorrow and sees Reacher drawn into a deadly mystery after a chance encounter with a distressed stranger on public transport.

Watch "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video

‘Rise of the Merlin’

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin” is a seven-episode historical fantasy epic produced by the Daily Wire for its streaming platform. Adapted from Stephen R. Lawhead’s celebrated six-book fantasy novel series “The Pendragon Cycle,” it reimagines the King Arthur and Merlin mythology through the lens of early post-Roman Britain, while also bringing in elements of Atlantean lore. It’s been compared to Prime Video’s big-budget shows like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “The Wheel of Time” for its strong emphasis on fantasy and action.

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Set in Britain during the final years of Roman rule, “The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin” follows Merlin (Tom Sharp), the son of the bard Taliesin and Princess Charis, from his childhood into adulthood. As Britain becomes increasingly divided and faces attacks from invading forces, Merlin grows up amid political upheaval and violence before eventually finding himself drawn into the struggles of rival kings. After years spent away from his homeland, he returns to a fractured Britain and becomes involved in the fight to unite its kingdoms.

Watch "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" on Prime Video

‘The Grand Tour’

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Grand Tour” marks a complete soft reboot of Prime Video’s flagship motoring franchise. Following the departure of original hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the series recently returned with a brand-new hosting lineup while keeping its cinematic travel-adventure format. Thomas Holland and James Engelsman are the Canadian duo behind the popular YouTube automotive channel Throttle House, while Francis Bourgeois, the internet personality, trainspotter and mechanical enthusiast, joins them as the third host.

This reboot sees the new presenting trio take over the wheel for a fresh set of global motoring adventures. Across six episodes, the hosts travel to locations including California, Singapore, Malaysia, Colorado, Belgium and Angola, putting an eclectic selection of cars through unusual tests and challenges. The series features everything from high-performance supercars and tiny Japanese Kei cars to classic vehicles and inexpensive sports cars. There are also plenty of races, including a desert adventure in Angola and a race between a hypercar and a train.

Watch "The Grand Tour" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" (2026)

3. "Sterling Point" (2026)

4. "The Grand Tour" (2026)

5. "Off Campus" (2026)

6. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

7. "The Trial" (2019)

8. "Judy Justice" (2021)

9. "Ride or Die" (2026)

10. "World's Most Evil Women" (2026)

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