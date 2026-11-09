PS5 Prism Collection controller and console cover pre-order updates — all the latest news and retailer links ahead of stock dropping tomorrow
The latest PS5 DualSense collection is pure nostalgia
🇺🇸 US retailers:
PlayStation Direct:
- PS5 DualSense: pre-order Nov. 10 @ 10 a.m. ET
- PS5 Console Covers: pre-order Nov. 10 @ 10 a.m. ET
Amazon:
- PS5 DualSense: check stock
Best Buy:
- PS5 DualSense: check stock
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🇬🇧 UK retailers:
PlayStation Direct:
- PS5 DualSense: pre-order Nov. 10 @ 10 a.m. GMT
- PS5 Console Covers: pre-order Nov. 10 @ 10 a.m. GMT
Amazon:
- PS5 DualSense: check stock
Currys:
- PS5 DualSense: check stock
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Latest LIVE updates
PlayStation is finally giving the people what they want with its latest lineup of DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers. Called the Prism Collection, this range is notable for its bright colored, transparent design, which absolutely screams late-‘90s/early-2000s nostalgia.
The collection comes in three flavors: Graphite Gray, Flare Orange and Emerald Green. Each colorway is available on a DualSense and a set of PS5 Slim console covers (there’s no plate for the PS5 Pro, bizarrely). PlayStation fans have been calling for a translucent controller that harks back to the translucent tech of the early PlayStation era for years, so I’m expecting the Prism Collection to be popular when pre-orders go live.
PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin tomorrow (Nov. 10) at 10 a.m. ET (or 10 a.m. GMT in the U.K.). The console covers are exclusive to PlayStation Direct, while the DualSense controllers will be available at various major retailers, likely Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. Pre-orders are live this week, but the controllers and console covers won’t ship until the new year, as they’re due to launch on February 4, 2027.
If you’re feeling the nostalgia, or just want a PS5 controller that lets you peer into internals, it’ll be worth locking in a pre-order this week, and I’m here to help you do exactly that. Below you’ll find all the retailer links you need, and the latest updates so you can secure yours starting tomorrow.
PS5 Prism Collection — DualSense controller pre-orders
PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin in the U.S. at 10 a.m. ET
- PlayStation Direct: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Amazon: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Best Buy: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Walmart: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Target: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- GameStop: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
PS5 Prism Collection — PS5 Slim Console Cover pre-orders
- PlayStation Direct: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
PS5 Prism Collection — U.K. pre-orders
PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin in the U.K. at 10 a.m. GMT
- PlayStation Direct (DualSense): Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- PlayStation Direct (Console Covers): Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Amazon: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Currys: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Argos: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
- Smyths Toys: Graphite Gray | Flare Orange | Emerald Green
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking pre-orders and restocks. I've covered everything from the original PS5 restock nightmare to the uber-rare 30th Anniversary Collection, and I'm using all my knowledge to help you secure the item(s) in the new PS5 Prism Collection that you want. Let's get down to business.
Live updates
Prism Collection pre-orders — the key details!
Just cause you were scrambling thinking you'd missed the drop, fear not, PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders aren't live yet.
The pre-order floodgates open tomorrow (Tuesday, November 10) at 10 a.m. GMT in the U.K., with the U.S. drop following later on at 10 a.m. ET. The DualSense controllers will be available across retailers, but the PS5 Slim Console Covers (in all three colors) are exclusive to PlayStation Direct.
Be sure to bookmark this live blog, as the Tom's Guide's team will bring you full coverage of the pre-order drop to help you secure your pick(s). And because my day is winding down now, I'm going to pass you over to a colleague. But I'll be back tomorrow to guide you through the pre-orders in both the U.K. and the U.S.
Which Prism Collection color wins?
We've got some time to fill before the Prism Collection goes up for pre-order, so let me know in the poll above which colorway has caught your eye. I'm leaning towards the Emerald Green at present, but that Flare Orange is a close second.
What is the PS5 Prism Collection?
Okay, so if you're coming into this live blog asking yourself "what is the PS5 Prism Collection?" let's catch you up. It's a new range of DualSense controllers and PS5 Slim Console Covers in three unique colorways: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray.
Each design give big nostalgia vibes (transparent tech was all the rage in the 1990s and early 2000s), and are giving me flashbacks to my own childhood where I had a transparent purple Game Boy Color. Okay, so it was actually my brother's Game Boy, but I pinched it every chance I got!
Hello!
Good afternoon (or evening, if you're in the U.K.), welcome to Tom's Guide live coverage of the PlayStation Prism Collection pre-orders. We'll be building up to the big drop, and bringing you all the information you need to secure your chosen item in the collection. Or perhaps you're eyeing up all three controllers?
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