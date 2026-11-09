PS5 Prism Collection controller and console cover pre-order updates — all the latest news and retailer links ahead of stock dropping tomorrow

PlayStation is finally giving the people what they want with its latest lineup of DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers. Called the Prism Collection, this range is notable for its bright colored, transparent design, which absolutely screams late-‘90s/early-2000s nostalgia.

The collection comes in three flavors: Graphite Gray, Flare Orange and Emerald Green. Each colorway is available on a DualSense and a set of PS5 Slim console covers (there’s no plate for the PS5 Pro, bizarrely). PlayStation fans have been calling for a translucent controller that harks back to the translucent tech of the early PlayStation era for years, so I’m expecting the Prism Collection to be popular when pre-orders go live.

PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin tomorrow (Nov. 10) at 10 a.m. ET (or 10 a.m. GMT in the U.K.). The console covers are exclusive to PlayStation Direct, while the DualSense controllers will be available at various major retailers, likely Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. Pre-orders are live this week, but the controllers and console covers won’t ship until the new year, as they’re due to launch on February 4, 2027.

If you’re feeling the nostalgia, or just want a PS5 controller that lets you peer into internals, it’ll be worth locking in a pre-order this week, and I’m here to help you do exactly that. Below you’ll find all the retailer links you need, and the latest updates so you can secure yours starting tomorrow.

PS5 Prism Collection — DualSense controller pre-orders

PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin in the U.S. at 10 a.m. ET

PS5 Prism Collection — PS5 Slim Console Cover pre-orders

PS5 Prism Collection — U.K. pre-orders

PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders begin in the U.K. at 10 a.m. GMT