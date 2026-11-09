Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Nov. 9-15)

Apparently we’re exactly six weeks and five days away from Christmas (that’s 47 days). Considering December 25 is my favorite day of the whole year — mainly ‘cause I get to watch my most beloved movies all day — with the latest week’s Prime Video top 10 movies chart now in, I thought I’d sneak a festive classic in there. Hey, quiet with the ‘humbugs’ at the back.

While some Prime Video top 10s can include some absolutely bangers, that’s not always the case every week. Still, this time out I’ve gone for one I know you’ll absolutely adore. Admittedly, my two other choices are somewhat harder sells (including a remake of an Arnie classic no one asked for). But hey, at least one of them is about a homicidal hippo!

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, November 9, 2026. A mix of man-sized Christmas elves, a super agent who’s had his memories erased, and that aforementioned monstrous hippopotamus. At least it’s a varied list! And I think you should check out all three on Amazon’s streaming platform this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Hungry’ (2026)

HUNGRY | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hoo-boy, is this ever a movie I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid. If you told me one day I’d eventually be treated to a killer hippopotamus movie in 2026, that little tyke who played so much Hungry Hungry Hippos would have been ecstatic… despite the fact “Hungry” is a kinda mediocre 2/5 horror flick. C’mon though, people. It’s a killer hippo flick!

The plot is ludicrous on many levels, but some I actually find a little endearing. After a group of tourists takes a bayou cruise to see a particularly legendary alligator, it’s not long before they come upon a 4,000 lb hippo that is very much hungry for human flesh. Some of the set pieces are a giggle and the final act somehow manages to paint the hippo in a somewhat sympathetic light. Anyway, it’s schlocky as heck, but I had fun with it.

Watch "Hungry" on Prime Video now

‘Elf' (2003)

Elf | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

I don’t want to provoke a raging online debate over the best Christmas movies in a weekly Prime Video roundup. But here we are. The correct answer is “Die Hard”. “Home Alone" gets the runner-up medal, then it’s a toss between “Gremlins” and “Elf” for me as the greatest remaining festive movies ever. And 2003’s wonderfully sweet, genuinely funny comedy has rightly become one of the most beloved movies of all time.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The premise of “Elf” is brilliant. A baby called Buddy accidentally crawls into Santa’s sack on Christmas Eve, Kris Kringle inadvertently flies him back to the North Pole, where the resident elves end up raising him until he becomes a large man (Ferrell). Upon finding out he’s not actually an elf, the childlike Buddy tracks down his workaholic father in NYC ( a gloriously grumpy James Caan) and even finds an unlikely romance with a jaded department worker (Zooey Deschanel). The tone of “Elf” is just joyous, and its uplifting finale really will reinvigorate your Christmas spirit.

Watch "Elf" on Prime Video now

'Total Recall' (2012)

TOTAL RECALL - Official Trailer - In Theaters August 3rd - YouTube Watch On

Look, it’s obviously not as good as the Arnie original, what with its outstanding practical alien effects and killer quips. Yet just like 2014’s “RoboCop”, this reimagined sci-fi isn’t actually all that offensive. Yes, it was critically panned — try to get that 30% Rotten Tomatoes rating out of your head if you can. But I think director Len Wiseman has given the movie an interesting, edgy look and some of the action scenes are certainly slick.

Set in a future where a company called Rekall can make your dreams into a reality, a disgruntled colony worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) decides he’s had enough of building police robots — which actually sounds like a pretty kickass gig to me. So he elects to have Rekall give him artificial memories. Unfortunately, the procedure doesn’t go to plan, with secrets about Quad’s real life as a rogue agent remerging. Cue a lot of shooty-shooty action but little of the original's winning ability to wink at itself. At least the cast, including Bryan Cranston, Kate Beckinsale and Bill Nighy, is pretty stellar.

Watch "Total Recall (2012) on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Hungry" (2026) "Hunting Season" (2025) "Total Recall" (2012) "Scream 7" (2026) "Apocalypse Z: New World" (2026) "First Winter" (1982) "Dark Nature" (2023) "Drive - The Pretenders" (2026) "Forget Me Never" (1999) "Love of Your Life" (2023)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.