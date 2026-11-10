Samsung Galaxy S27 camera specs just leaked, and anyone hoping for major upgrades is going to be very disappointed

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is coming, and we've already started hearing a bunch of rumors about what the four upcoming phones might have to offer. The latest leak to appear online comes from SammyGuru, which features what is claimed to be camera specs for the entire S27 series. Sadly some of them are fairly disappointing.

The Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus are tipped to come with the exact same cameras that we're used to. This means they'll have a 50MP main camera powered by either a Sony IMX955 or Samsung S5KGNG sensor — both of which are available on the Galaxy S26 series. The Ultrawide is expected to be the 12MP Sony IMX564, which has been in use since the Galaxy S2series.

Resolution isn't specified for the selfie or telephoto cameras, only that they'll rely on a Samsung S5K3K1 with 3x optical zoom, and either the Samsung S5K3LU or Sony IMX874 for the front camera. Presumably, given what's happening with the other two lenses, we should expect a 10MP telephoto and 12MP selfie camera.

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As for the S27 Ultra and S27 Pro, we're looking at a 200MP main camera, with the same Samsung S5KHP6 sensor on both models. That isn't the same sensor as the S26 Ultra (the S5KHP2), so it'll be interesting to see how things actually change. The Ultrawide will once again retain the 50MP resolution, utilizing a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor.

Again that is the same on both phones, and the selfie camera follows that pattern with a shared Samsung S5K2P5 sensor offering 16MP resolution — a noticeable upgrade from the 12MP selfie camera on the S26 Ultra.

The telephoto lens is where things change. The S27 Ultra will reportedly have a 5x optical zooming camera powered by Sony IMX855 or Samsung S5KJN3, though resolution isn't specified. The Pro, on the other hand, utilizes the 3x Samsung SK53LD camera. This is the same sensor used by the S26 Ultra's secondary telephoto lens, which suggests it will have 10MP resolution.

So much for the rumors of a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. I figured that was too good to be true.

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Samsung's betting big on Pro and Ultra models

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If these specs are to be believed, there isn't going to be much difference between the cameras on the Pro and Ultra models. While this has me worried that the Pro will inevitably start cannibalizing the market from the Ultra, it does make some sense for people who want a powerful phone that's a little more compact than the gargantuan 6.9-inch Ultra models.

If a report from ETNews is to be believed, Samsung is going to be betting big on both phones. It's claimed that Samsung is setting aside 70% of its S27 production capacity for the Pro and Ultra models. That apparently translates to 18 million Galaxy S27 Ultras and between seven and eight million S27 Pros. The entire lineup will reportedly be around 35 million units, with the S27 and S27 Plus taking up the remaining nine to 10 million devices.

As Android Authority notes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for around 50% of this year's production capacity with Samsung reportedly producing the same 18 million units. In other words, it looks like Samsung is hoping the Pro model will offer enough to entice people that would otherwise buy the two cheapest Galaxy S phones.

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The appeal of the Galaxy S27 Pro is that it offers more Ultra-style features for a lower price tag. Though to save on costs, some of those features will be cut. That's why the S27 Pro is expected to come with the 10MP telephoto lens, smaller 6.5-inch display and won't have a built-in S Pen.

However, the popularity of the new phone is almost certainly going to depend on the price. With prices rising across the board, and a rumor that the S27 series could suffer another price hike, there may be more of an appetite for cheaper devices even if it means losing out on the ultra-premium features and hardware in the process.

Then again, judging from the reaction to the Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo, there's no shortage of people willing to pay a premium for their phones. So we'll just have to wait and see how this all plays out come January.

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