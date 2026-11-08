Netflix just added 15 shows in November 2026 — here are the top 3 with the highest scores on Rotten Tomatoes (all 92% or higher)

Netflix’s November 2026 slate is live, and so far this month, the streamer's added a whopping 15 new shows to its library. I'd wager that’s more shows than most subscribers probably watch in a whole year — trying to finish it all in a month is basically impossible.

To help you figure out what to watch first, I’ve turned to review site Rotten Tomatoes to pick out the Netflix arrivals with the highest critics' scores. Of course, just because a show has a high Rotten Tomatoes rating doesn't mean it will be to every Netflix subscriber's taste, but it's a great jumping off point to see which new-to-Netflix shows are probably worth your time.

Before diving into November's top three, a quick point of order: Any Netflix originals not yet released at the time of writing were left off the list, as they lack Rotten Tomatoes scores. If two titles tied, I used the audience score to break the deadlock.

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With that out of the way, here are the three TV shows added to Netflix in November 2026 with the highest scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Bass X Machina'

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A badass Black protagonist in a Western steampunk anime? Sign me up. "Bass X Machina" stars Brian Tyree Henry as Bass Reeves, a real-life escaped slave turned groundbreaking lawman whose legacy inspired a Taylor Sheridan show and HBO’s “Watchmen,” among other pieces of pop culture. Showrunner LeSean Thomas ("The Boondocks," "Black Dynamite," "The Legend of Korra") uses his legacy as a jumping off point for a mesmerizing mythos all its own, blending fantastical steampunk westerns with real-life history — and it's cool as shit.

In a frontier crawling with vicious outlaws, rogue machines, and supernatural nasties, Bass — whose sporting a cybernetic arm because it's sick af — has his hands full dispensing justice while keeping his family out of the crossfire. He goes on one last job in search of a missing inventor, roving a post-Civil War steampunk America with his sidekick Dana Starr (Tati Gabrielle) in tow. Even if anime isn't usually your thing, I urge you to check this one out.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream all six episodes of "Bass X Machina" on Netflix now

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'North of North' season 2

North of North: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For a perfect show for the dark winter months, look no further than "North of North." Set in Ice Cove, Nunavut, this breezy sitcom unfolds in Canada's northernmost territory, where there's no shortage of daylight. Season 2 sees Anna Lambe return as Siaja, a young mother still finding her footing after divorcing the town's golden boy. This season, she's ready to give romance another shot, and dives headfirst into the chilly waters of the speed-dating scene.

Community remains at the heart of the show as Siaja tries to reconnect with her dad (Jay Ryan) and track down her biological sister. Also throwing a wrench in the works is her new boss, Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub, aka the unforgettable Chloe from "24"). "North of North" is an easygoing comedy with plenty of heart, some seriously gorgeous scenery, and enough low-stakes drama to keep the pace moving along.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream both seasons of "North of North" on Netflix now

'Black Doves' season 2

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For a more high-octane wintry watch, Keira Knightley is back as the fan-favorite spy-for-hire Helen in season 2 of "Black Doves." Still feeding government secrets to the covert organization Black Doves, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), set to become U.K. prime minister, she teams up with her old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw), for an even more dangerous mission.

When her handler, Mrs. Reed, (Sarah Lancashire), is accused of plotting a coup against the organization, it unearths some fascinating revelations about her past, including a family a connection that proves more deadly than anyone expected. There's plenty of twists and sharp dialogue to keep you invested, but the real appeal comes from Whishaw and Knightley, whose genuine chemistry with one another shines through all the shoot outs and drama you'd expect from a spy thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream both seasons of "Black Doves" on Netflix now

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