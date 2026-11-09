It’s dark by 5 p.m., the holiday ads have started and I’ve stopped pretending I want to do anything else but rot on the couch. Perfect timing, because TV is stacked. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

This week, we're heading back to Middle-earth for more epic fantasy in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 3, while a new heist thriller, "12 12 12," promises twists and turns. "The Good Daughter" digs into family secrets and dark drama, and the ladies of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" are ready to serve up a helping of reality TV mess. The days are getting shorter, but your watchlist is getting longer. Here’s what to watch this week.

‘The Body’ (Netflix)

The Body | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Yellowjackets” meets “Carrie” at a sleepover.

The plot: When a dance-team initiation goes very wrong, a clique of Catholic schoolgirls finds itself dealing with more than just the usual teenage drama. After a drug-fueled ritual leaves new recruit Grace (Sofia Wylie) acting strangely, her fellow Lions begin experiencing prophetic visions. Soon, the whole town is gripped by supernatural panic.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 3 (Prime Video)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Middle-earth is having a collective meltdown.

The plot: Five years after Sauron (Charlie Vickers) decimated the Elves, the Dark Lord is closer than ever to conquering Middle-earth. There's just one little snag: He still hasn't perfected the One Ring. As he works out the kinks, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and the other free peoples must put aside their differences and stop him. Oh, and Galadriel's husband, Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) is back.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-4 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ (Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: California, here come the Mormon wives!

The plot: MomTok is going West(er), and they’re bringing plenty of baggage. A new crop of influencer moms is navigating the fault lines between traditional LDS values and California's more relaxed take on faith. With Utah transplant Jen Affleck in the mix alongside non-Mormon stars Bobbi Althoff and Aspyn Ovard, expect clashing worldviews, messy marriages and friendships with very little staying power.

Premiere date: All 10 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Hulu

‘The Good Daughter’ (Peacock)

The Good Daughter | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Southern Gothic sister therapy, with a body count.

The plot: Two decades after violence tore their family apart, sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha Quinn (Rose Byrne) are still living with the fallout. When a similar attack rocks their Georgia hometown, Charlotte finds herself at the center of a new investigation. Solving it means reopening old wounds and reckoning with a family history packed with secrets.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock

‘The Empress’ season 3 (Netflix)

The Empress: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: One last, bodice-ripping trip to the imperial court

The plot: In the final season of the hit German drama, Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) fights for her marriage and her place in the empire, while a devastating war leaves Franz (Philip Froissant) traumatized and unfaithful. A trip abroad sparks an unexpected connection with Hungarian revolutionary Count Andrássy (Dejan Bućin), as Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum) heads to Mexico to claim a crown of his own.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘12 12 12’ (Apple TV)

12 12 12 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A little “The Italian Job,” a little “Heat,” a little “The Fugitive.”

The plot: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan face off in this eight-part thriller about a massive bank robbery in Zurich. Mackie plays Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent, while Dornan is Paul Galvin, a career criminal with a knack for staying one step ahead. The story jumps between the crime’s preparation, execution and messy aftermath, because getting the money is only half the battle.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Friday, Nov. 13 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.