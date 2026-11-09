Meta AI glasses can overheat from water and sweat — update right now
Meta claims this is a "rare issue"
If you own a pair of Meta AI glasses, you'll want to update them right now. The company just released an update meant to fix a flaw in some of the Meta-built glasses.
The flaw involves some glasses that become too warm when excessive moisture or sweat enters the glasses. Meta claims this is a "rare issue."
Specifically, the flaw affects the Adventurer, Fury, Starfire, Nova, and Capri styles of the Meta Glasses. Meta says that the software update and warmth flaw do not affect the Ray-Ban or Oakley Meta glasses.
How to update your glasses
The update is labeled version 130 in Meta AI. Make sure your glasses are charged and connected while you install the update.
In the Meta AI mobile app go to Glasses or Devices. Then tap the glasses you want to update and select Device settings. If you have multiple pairs connected, swipe to find the ones you're specifically updating.
Tap the glasses to update to version 130 or later. Otherwise, you can turn on Automatic updates to ensure that you get the latest software updates for your Meta Glasses.
We've seen scattered reports on social media that Ray-Ban glasses overheat with too much exposure to water, but none specifically for the Meta Glasses. Have you experienced issues with the Meta Glasses becoming too warm?
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Let us know in the comments.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
Something to share? Send secure tips on Signal: scyo1.55.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.