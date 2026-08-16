How to watch 'Lanterns' online — stream the DC superhero series from anywhere

"Lanterns" brings the Green Lantern Corps to live-action once more, as Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler join forces for a gritty, grounded version of the superhero story.

Here's how to watch "Lanterns" online from anywhere with a VPN.

Pierre plays new recruit John Stewart, while Chandler takes on the role of a more grizzled Hal Jordan, with the pair operating more as intergalactic investigators than superheroes. There's a murder mystery spanning two timelines in "Lanterns", with repercussions that could impact the wider DC Universe.

There are eight episodes coming from this "True Detective"-style crime-drama and while it's going for a slightly more realistic setting, we'll still get shapeshifting villains, the threat of Sinestro, and, of course, those epic Green Lantern powers.

That "True Detective" comparison is instructive — the man behind "Ozark", showrunner Chris Mundy was executive producer on the Jodie Foster season of the anthology crime-drama.

Here's how to watch "Lanterns" online with all the streaming details you need below.

Watch 'Lanterns' in the U.S. without cable

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You can catch "Lanterns" on HBO in the U.S.. The first episode will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 16.

Don't have cable? Don't panic – you can access HBO via YouTube TV – get your free trial now (U.S. only).

Streamers can also watch episodes the following day on HBO Max, with prices starting at $10.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $18.49/month for ad-free and $22.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

HBO can also be added to streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock HBO Max when abroad. We love NordVPN.

Watch 'Lanterns' from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "Lanterns" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out while you're away. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service or TV channels and watch "Lanterns" online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your usual streaming service app or TV service and watch "Lanterns" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Lanterns' in Canada

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You'll be able to watch "Lanterns" on Crave in Canada, with a similar release model to the one in the States.

Crave subscriptions start at $11.99/month for the ad-supported package, or $22.99/month to go ad-free.

Abroad? Don't panic. You just need one of the best VPNs to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Lanterns' in the U.K.

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"Lanterns" can be streamed on HBO Max in the U.K.. The first episode will land on Monday, August 17.

HBO Max plans start at £5.99/month — the U.K. is one of the cheaper countries to enjoy an HBO Max subscription.

It will also be available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership (from £6.99/month) to take advantage of other Sky content.

Abroad and can't access "Lanterns"? We recommend NordVPN to unblock HBO Max.

How to watch 'Lanterns' in Australia

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"Lanterns" premieres in Australia on HBO Max on Monday, August 17.

HBO Max plans start at AU$11.99/month.

Remember, if you are working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Lanterns' - trailer

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

'Lanterns' - cast

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart

as John Stewart Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan

as Hal Jordan Kelly Macdonald as Kerry

as Kerry Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner

as Guy Gardner Garret Dillahunt as William Macon

as William Macon Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe

as Zoe Ulrich Thomsen as Thaal Sinestro

as Thaal Sinestro Nicole Ari Parker as Bernadette Stewart

as Bernadette Stewart Jason Ritter as Billy Macon

as Billy Macon Sherman Augustus as John Stewart Sr.

as John Stewart Sr. Paul Ben-Victor as Antaan

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