What to watch tonight: 38 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Nov. 9)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies on free platforms like Tubi and festive flicks now available on Hallmark.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 9), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Misty Green’ (2026) (Netflix)

Misty Green | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama movie

What it's about: Misty (Rosalind Eleazar) is an Emmy-winning actress whose once-promising Hollywood career has fallen apart. Facing eviction and struggling with personal demons, she has just seven days to find somewhere to live and get her life back on track. When an opportunity to land her dream role emerges, Misty must confront her troubled past, difficult relationships and the unforgiving entertainment industry if she hopes to make a comeback.

Why you should watch it: "Misty Green" takes a rather unflattering look at the Hollywood machine, with Rosalind Eleazar at the centre as an actress struggling to get her career back on track. She's a standout in a role that gives the film plenty of messy, human drama, while Chris Rock brings a biting sense of humor to its take on celebrity culture and industry exploitation. Adam Driver and Daniel Kaluuya are also part of the cast, making this an intriguing watch for fans of behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories.

Watch "Misty Green" on Netflix now

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‘Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas’ (season 2) (HBO Max)

Food Network US TOC All-Star Christmas Advert 2026🎄 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality food competition series

What it's about: Guy Fieri brings back his festive culinary competition for a second season, with 32 superstar chefs joining forces in 16 teams to battle for holiday glory. Each duo must create sweet and savory dishes using unexpected ingredients and challenges from the famous Randomizer. The winning team takes home a $100,000 prize, a championship title and additional money for charity.

Why you should watch it: If you enjoy competitive cooking shows, this festive spin-off is worth watching. Guy Fieri brings plenty of energy to a tournament packed with talented chefs, creative culinary challenges and unexpected ingredients. The team format adds another layer of excitement, while the sweet and savory rounds offer plenty of mouthwatering creations. It's a fun seasonal watch with genuine competition and a generous charity incentive.

Watch "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" S2 on HBO Max now

‘Love Hurts’ (2025) (Hulu)

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: Mild-mannered Milwaukee realtor Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan) has left his violent past as an assassin behind. However, his quiet suburban life is turned upside down when Rose (Ariana DeBose), his former partner-in-crime, unexpectedly returns with a plan to take down his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Soon, Marvin must dust off his deadly skills to survive a dangerous reunion with his past.

Why you should watch it: Ke Huy Quan gets to show off his action chops in "Love Hurts," playing a former hitman whose past catches up with him. The fight scenes are a particular highlight, with some inventive uses of everyday objects as weapons and plenty of hard-hitting choreography. There's also a decent amount of humor from the supporting cast to keep things from getting too serious. At just over 80 minutes, it's an entertaining option when you want some quick, uncomplicated action.

Watch "Love Hurts" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, November 9

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Doozie's Doghouse" (Netflix series)

"The Good Lawyer" (2026)

"Misty Green" (2026)

"Power" (seasons 1-6)

WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m. ET)

PRIME VIDEO

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks (6:30 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"FBI" (season 9 new episode)

"CIA" (season 2 new episode)

"Harlan Coben’s Final Twist" (season 2 new episode)

HBO MAX

"Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" (season 2) (Food Network)

Men's college basketball: Wagner vs. UConn (7 p.m. ET)

Men's college basketball: Alabama A&M vs. DePaul (9 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Desperately Devoted" (new podcast episode)

"Fire Force" (season 3, part 2) (Dubbed)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Love Hurts" (2025)

"The Mob" (new episodes)

"Mother Knows Murder" (podcast premiere)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Mother Knows Murder" (podcast premiere)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episodes)

PEACOCK

Gymnastics: Women's Team Final (Youth Olympic Games) (12 p.m. ET)

NBA: Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Women's College Basketball: Otterbein vs. Ohio (11 a.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Pensacola Christian vs. West Florida (11:30 a.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Northwestern State vs. Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: UNC Asheville vs. Samford (12 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Grambling State vs. Texas (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Appalachian State vs. Auburn (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks (9:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Bernie" (2011)

SHUDDER

"Eerie Tales" (1919)

"The Living Dead" (1932)

"The Wizard of Gore" (1970)

HALLMARK+

"A Season of Promises" (2026)

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