How to tell if a hole in your yard belongs to a snake — and what to do next

Discovering unexpected holes peppered across your lawn or garden beds can spark an immediate urge to reach for a shovel or garden hose. Before you attempt to fill them in, it helps to know what creature actually dug them — and what might be resting inside.

While homeowners might assume snakes dig tunnels across the yard, most snakes lack the physical equipment to burrow through dirt. Instead, they operate as opportunistic squatters, moving directly into underground tunnels left behind by rodents, voles, and chipmunks.

These cool subterranean spaces offer ideal shelter from heat and a hunting ground for prey. Knowing how to identify an active snake hideout can help you keep your family, pets, and property safe without unnecessarily disturbing local wildlife.

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How to identify a snake hole in your yard

Because snakes do not excavate their own homes, you will not find a standard shape or uniform size. However, several distinct physical indicators can help you determine whether a snake is utilizing an existing burrow.

Size and structure: Look for openings between 1 and 3 inches in diameter , though larger snakes can squeeze into bigger gaps. Pay close attention to crevices near rock walls, house foundations, and dense shrubbery.



, though larger snakes can squeeze into bigger gaps. Pay close attention to crevices near rock walls, house foundations, and dense shrubbery. Lack of excavated dirt: Unlike active mammals that push fresh, loose dirt around their entrance holes while digging, a snake moving into a hole leaves no fresh soil piles .



. Nearby physical evidence: Check the surrounding grass and dirt for shed snake skins, smooth tail tracks in soft soil, or a complete absence of recent animal gnaw marks near the entrance.



in soft soil, or near the entrance. The "vacant" look: If a hole looks old or abandoned by the original rodent digger, it becomes a prime candidate for a snake seeking temperature control or shelter.

What to do if you find a snake hole

If you suspect a hole in your yard is currently harboring a snake, taking the wrong action can quickly turn a peaceful coexistence into a safety hazard.

1. Keep your distance and monitor Observe the area from a comfortable, safe distance. Avoid poking sticks into the opening or reaching in with unloved tools, as a cornered snake will strike to defend itself.

2. Address the underlying food source Snakes follow their food. To make your property less inviting, focus on eliminating rodent infestations, trimming back overgrown lawn patches, and clearing woodpiles or leaf debris where small mammals nest. If you are dealing with persistent pests or outdoor clutter, our guides on rat-proofing your yard and clever alternatives for the disposal of yard waste can help you clear out potential snake habitats for good.

3. Do not immediately fill or block the hole Resist the urge to pour soil, gravel, or concrete into the hole right away. Trapping a live animal underground is ineffective and can force an agitated snake to find an alternative exit path — potentially toward your home.

4. Know when to call a professional If you suspect the snake is venomous, spot one inside your house, or find holes in high-traffic zones where children and pets play, contact a local wildlife control expert. A trained technician can confirm if the burrow is occupied, identify the species, and safely relocate the animal. Snakes play a vital role in natural pest control, eating mice, rats, and insects that damage lawns and gardens. If a hole is located far from your living space and presents no immediate threat, the safest move is often leaving it alone while you address underlying rodent attractants around your yard.

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