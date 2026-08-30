The US Open has arrived, and for the next two weeks, all eyes will be on Flushing Meadows. As well as featuring the world’s best players, the US Open 2026 will have the largest prize pot in the sport’s history, with $108 million on offer across all events.

You can watch US Open 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

US Open 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The US Open 2026 live streams run from Sunday, August 30 to Sunday, September 13. Full schedule below.

► Daily start time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEST (next day)

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ABC and ESPN via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Following the Mixed Doubles tournament, the 2026 US Open gets going properly on Sunday when the singles action gets underway. In the men’s competition, Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion but there are question marks over his fitness after being out for four months with a wrist injury.

Despite the long absence, the Spaniard remains one of the favorites, especially after it was confirmed that world No. 1 Jannik Sinner would miss the tournament. With the Italian missing, it is French Open champion Alexander Zverev who will be the top seed in New York.

The German is aiming to reach his third straight Grand Slam final but will expect plenty of competition from the likes of five-time champion Novak Djokovic, Italian ace Flovaio Cobolli, rising star Rafael Jódar and home hopes Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

On the women’s side of the draw, Aryna Sabalenka is the two-time defending champion and top seed. However, the Belarusian has struggled of late. Since winning the Miami Open in March, she has lost five out of seven matches that have gone to three sets and was beaten in straight sets by 20-year-old Sára Bejlek at the recent Cincinnati Open.

Elena Rybakina could replace Sabalenka at the top of the rankings with a strong showing in New York but her participation is in doubt after sustaining an injury in Ohio. However, there are plenty of other contenders for the title.

Coco Gauff enters on the back of winning the Cincinnati Open title; Iga Świątek has shown signs of returning to top form; Marta Kostyuk is one of the world’s most in-form players; while young American Iva Jovic and the increasingly popular Filipino Alex Eala have both stormed up the rankings.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch US Open 2026 tennis from anywhere, starting with free options.

Watch US Open tennis with Sling You can stream the US Open on Sling thanks to the Sling Essentials package which carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Prices start at just $19.99/month making this superb value compared to it's market rivals.

How to watch US Open live streams for FREE in 2026

In Australia, the US Open will be available on 9Gem and its respective FREE streaming service 9Now. Not every match will be broadcast for free, but each day's key games will be available to watch.

What if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home during the 2026 US Open? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a new TV service in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch US Open 2026 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch US Open live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and stream the tennis live.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN has exclusive rights to show the US Open in the U.S., with live action streaming every day across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan. You can get access for as little as $4.99/day or $19.99/month with the Sling Essential plan, which carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Alternatively, there's the network's rebranded streaming service ESPN Select, which costs from $13.99/month and will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in Canada

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Tennis fans in Canada can get all the US Open action on TSN (in English) or RDS (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer from CA$29.99/month.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

Outside the U.K.? You can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using a VPN service such as NordVPN.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can again watch 2026 US Open live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view 9Gem channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings-on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $9.99/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $20/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

2026 US Open schedule and seeds

US Open schedule 2026

US Open 2025 takes place from Sunday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sep. 13

August 30-September 1:

Men's & women's singles 1st round

September 2-3:

Men's & women's singles 2nd round

September 4-5:

Men's & women's singles 3rd round

September 6-7:

Men's & women's singles round of 16

September 8-9:

Men's & women's singles quarter-finals

September 10:

Women's singles semi-finals

September 11:

Men's singles semi-finals

September 12:

Women's singles final

September 13:

Men's singles final

US Open seeds 2026

Men

Alexander Zverev (GER) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Flavio Cobolli (ITA) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Daniil Medvedev Ben Shelton (USA) Taylor Fritz (USA) Arthur Fils (FRA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Rafael Jodar (ESP) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Learner Tien (USA) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Brandon Nakashima (USA) Jakub Mensik (CZE) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Casper Ruud (NOR) Tommy Paul (USA) Luciano Darderi (ITA) Valentin Vacherot (MON) Andrey Rublev Fran Cerundolo (ARG) Joao Fonseca (BRA) Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Tomas Martín Etcheverry (ARG) Alexander Blockx (BEL) Zizou Bergs (BEL) Cam Norrie (GBR)

Women

Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Jessica Pegula (USA) Coco Gauff (USA) Mirra Andreeva Linda Noskova (CZE) Karolina Muchova (CZE) Iga Swiatek (POL) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Amanda Anisimova (USA) Marta Kostyuk (UKR) Belinda Bencic (SUI) Naomi Osaka (JPN) Iva Jovic (USA) Diana Shnaider Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Alexandra Eala (PHI) Ekaterina Alexandrova Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Maja Chwalinska (POL) Anna Kalinskaya Madison Keys (USA) Elise Mertens (BEL) Anastasia Potapova Emma Navarro (USA) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Sara Bejlek (CZE) Ann Li (USA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Maria Sakkari (GRE)

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