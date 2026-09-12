Boldly go into the kitchen: Le Creuset just dropped an incredible Star Trek cookware collection
Le Creuset’s new Star Trek collection lets you cook like a Starfleet captain
It was the 60th anniversary of Star Trek earlier this week. I published a round-up of some of the best merchandise for fans, but missed arguably the best of the bunch: the brand new range of Trek-themed Le Creuset products!
There's some incredible items here, all themed around the original series and its iconic characters and symbols. How about a Spock mug with an ear? Or a Mini Cocotte based on the Gorn or creepy Balok? Or a "Live long and prosper" oven mitt?
Le Creuset is known for making some of the most durable cookware out there, so why not liven up your kitchen with some of these fun and no doubt highly collectible Star Trek pieces?
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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