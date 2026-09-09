My phone refused to charge past 80% until I changed this one buried setting

I woke up yesterday morning, grabbed my iPhone off charge, and immediately felt a wave of annoyance. I had a full day ahead, but my phone screen was sitting at a frustratingly specific 80% charge.

At first, I assumed my charging cable was loose, or on its last legs. But after purchasing a replacement and experiencing the same issue, I realized it wasn't a hardware failure — my phone was doing this on purpose.

It turns out iOS includes a battery setting designed to protect your device’s long-term health. While preventing chemical wear on lithium-ion batteries is great in theory, it’s a nightmare when you actually need full charge to get through the day.

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Fortunately, if your iPhone is holding back on battery life, there is a quick fix to get back to 100%.

1. Open your Settings menu Open the Settings app on your iPhone, scroll down the main list, and tap Battery.

2. Access your charging options Tap on Charging (or Battery Health & Charging if you are running an older version of iOS).

3. Adjust your charge limit back to 100% If you are on an iPhone 15 or newer, drag the Charge Limit slider all the way up to 100%. On older devices, tap Charging Optimization and switch it to None or turn off Optimized Battery Charging. Since disabling the cap, my iPhone reaches a full 100% charge every single night. If you worry about long-term battery degradation, you can always slide the cap back down before going to bed if you need to.

(Image credit: Future)

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