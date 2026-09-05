As late summer transitions into autumn, North America’s smallest birds begin preparing for one of the most grueling journeys in the animal kingdom.

Before flying south to their wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America, many hummingbirds must fuel up for non-stop flights that, for some species, include a harrowing five-hundred-mile stretch across open water.

While natural environmental cues like decreasing daylight hours signal when it is time for them to depart, backyard bird feeders provide a crucial, high-energy pit stop along their migration highway.

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The physics of migration

Understanding the extreme physical demands of migration highlights why suburban backyards matter so much in the fall.

In the weeks leading up to departure, hummingbirds enter a state of extreme hyperphagia, eating constantly to gain twenty-five to forty percent of their body weight in fat store reserves. This rapid fat gain is essential because their tiny bodies burn energy at an astounding rate.

During migration flight, a hummingbird's heart beats up to twelve hundred times per minute while its wings flap anywhere from fifteen to eighty times every second.

Migration occurs in staggered waves, starting with adult males in late summer, followed by females, and finally young birds making the journey for the very first time well into fall.

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How to help hummingbirds prepare for migration

1. Keep feeders clean and fresh Supporting these passing travelers starts with proper feeder maintenance. Because migrating hummingbirds rely heavily on local yards to refuel quickly, keeping your nectar clean is essential. Late-summer heat can easily ferment sugar water or cause toxic black mold buildup, which deters hungry visitors and spreads deadly tongue infections. Scrub your feeders every few days with hot water and a bottle brush, avoiding harsh detergents, and refill them with fresh liquid to ensure passing migrants get safe, reliable nutrition.

2. Stick to the classic nectar formula When mixing nectar at home, stick strictly to the classic recipe that mimics natural flower nectar. Combine four parts boiling water with one part pure white granulated sugar, stirring until completely dissolved. Let the mixture cool completely before filling your feeder. You must avoid using honey, brown sugar, artificial sweeteners, or red food dye, as these additives can cause fatal organ damage or infections.

3. The fall feeder myth: don't take them down too early The biggest mistake well-meaning bird watchers make in the autumn is taking their feeders down too early out of fear that abundant food will trap the birds in cold weather. However, leading ornithologists at organizations like the National Audubon Society confirm that food availability does not stop a hummingbird from migrating. Their instinct to head south is governed entirely by internal biological clocks and shortening daylight hours. Leaving your feeders up through October, or until two full weeks pass without a single sighting, provides a life-saving energy source for northern stragglers and late-season migrants passing through your neighborhood.

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