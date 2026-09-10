Your LG TV could be tracking devices on your home Wi-Fi — here’s how to stop it

Smart TVs have evolved from simple living room displays into active data-gathering hubs. Between targeted banner ads, voice-assistant listening, and automatic content recognition, today's TVs track far more than just what movie you are watching.

According to a recent technical investigation by Gamers Nexus and Level1Techs (and reported by Ars Technica), certain LG Smart TVs running webOS are capable of scanning local Wi-Fi networks (LAN) to identify secondary devices like smartphones and smartwatches, connected to the same household network.

You, however, don't have to tolerate uninvited network snooping in your living room. By adjusting a few buried default settings, you can lock down your television's privacy in under five minutes.

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Here is how LG's background scanning works, and the exact steps to turn it off.

How smart TVs track your home network

Most users assume that agreeing to a TV's privacy policy simply allows the built-in apps to stream video. In reality, modern webOS systems utilize several overlapping background services designed to monetize user data.

Local network scanning: Using built-in discovery protocols, the TV scans your Wi-Fi network to identify other connected smart devices, helping advertisers build a broader profile of your household.

Automatic content recognition (ACR): Feature settings like "Live Plus" analyze on-screen pixels and audio cues to identify every show, movie, or ad you watch — even from external devices like cable boxes or gaming consoles.

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Always-on microphones: Voice recognition services and "Always Ready" modes keep the TV's internal or remote listening for wake words, logging audio requests to cloud servers.

How to turn off tracking and network scanning on LG Smart TVs

You can block background network scanning, targeted ads, and active listening by navigating to a few key areas in your LG webOS settings menu.

1. Disable Automatic Content Recognition (Live Plus) Press the Settings gear on your remote, select All Settings, and then open General. Navigate to System, then Additional Settings, locate Live Plus, and toggle it OFF. This immediately stops the TV from analyzing on-screen video frame-by-frame.

2. Limit ad tracking and revoke user agreement permissions In the same Additional Settings menu, open Advertisement, toggle Limit AD Tracking to on, and select Reset AD ID to clear existing tracking data. Next, head back to System (or look under Support and Privacy & Terms depending on your webOS version), open User Agreements, and uncheck optional agreements like Voice Information and Interest-Based & Cross-Device Advertising.

3. Shut off Always-Ready voice recognition To prevent the TV from listening in standby mode, go to Settings, then General, and open AI Service. From here, select Voice Recognition Settings and turn off Hands-free Voice Control. If your model features Always Ready mode, navigate to Settings, then General, then Always Ready, and switch it off.

4. Block local network access or switch to an external streamer To prevent the TV from communicating with other devices on your Wi-Fi, open your router's companion app and assign your LG TV to an isolated Guest Network. Alternatively, disconnect the TV from Wi-Fi entirely and use a dedicated streaming device (like an Apple TV or Roku), which offers far tighter, transparent privacy controls.

(Image credit: Future)

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