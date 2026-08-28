How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham live from anywhere: TV channels for Championship clash

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham live streams as Hollywood meets the NFL in this Friday-night Championship clash.

You can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham live streams from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

Wrexham vs Birmingham live stream date, time and channels Wrexham vs Birmingham live stream takes place on Friday, August 28.

► Time: 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. AEST (Sat).

• U.S. — Paramount+

• U.K. — Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

There will be plenty of attention on the directors' box at the Racecourse Ground, as Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney entertain their counterparts at Birmingham, who count NFL legend Tom Brady among their minority investors.

However, managers Phil Parkinson and Chris Davies will be far more concerned about on-pitch matters after an underwhelming start to the season for both clubs. The Red Dragons were denied an opening-weekend win at Cardiff by a last-gasp equalizer, before drawing 1-1 against Watford in their first home game last weekend. Blues are also on two points, with a 0-0 stalemate against Sheffield United followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City, although they were thrashed 6-1 by Brentford in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Wrexham have been boosted by the return of Josh Windass after the talented forward recovered from a hamstring injury, although there will be late decisions on Ben Sheaf and Liberato Cacace. Birmingham boss Davies is expected to make several changes from the side that lost to Brentford, although he remains without injured midfielder Max Bird.

Read on as we show you how to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham in this tasty Friday-night Championship fixture.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Birmingham for free?

Wrexham vs Birmingham isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way for viewers in Australia to stream the game at no cost.

The Championship clash is live on beIN SPORTS, for which there is a 7-day free trial for new customers on both the monthly and annual plan.

Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham on beIN SPORTS from anywhere.

Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching Wrexham vs Birmingham?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Wrexham vs Birmingham Live Streams

Paramount+ are streaming Wrexham vs Birmingham in the U.S. Plans that include live sport start at $8.99/month for the Essential package, with the Premium package priced at $13.99 per month. The Essential package is $89.99/year. U.S. residents visiting another country can access the game using NordVPN.

Sky Sports are showing Wrexham vs Birmingham on Sky Sports Football.



Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can currently add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now, with day passes available for £14.99.



Use NordVPN to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham if you're outside the U.K. right now.

DAZN will be broadcasting Wrexham vs Birmingham in Canada.



The DAZN Standard package costs CA$24.99 per month, while the Ultimate tier is CA$49.99. Wrexham vs Birmingham is available on both packages.



Worried about missing the game because of your location? Don't worry, NordVPN will let you access your DAZN streams from anywhere in the world.

In Australia, beIN SPORTS will show Wrexham vs Birmingham. The game is available on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS Connect.



This costs AU$15.99/month for a pay-monthly deal or AU$159.99/year, with both options including a seven-day free trial. Please note that the monthly package goes up by $1/month on September 1, with the yearly plan increasing by $10.



Visiting a different country for this fixture? NordVPN will give you access to bein SPORTS' stream.

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