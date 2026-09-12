I teach people to build functional strength in their 50s and 60s: Here's a 3-move bodyweight workout you should try

I am lucky enough to travel for work, and recently, I flew out to Olea All Suite in Zakynthos for a work fitness trip. As a trainer, fitness editor and all-round fitness nerd, I like to keep my routine up while I'm away, plus exercise helps me boost mindfulness when I'm very busy, so I was curious about what facilities would be available.

Luckily, I had more than enough gym equipment to play with, but that's not the case for everyone, everywhere, all the time, so I decided to create a short but effective three-move bodyweight workout you can do with just one of the best yoga mats and nothing else.

I teach a lot of people in their 50s and 60s, and while some of these clients love the gym, others want to exercise at home with little gym equipment, so building functional strength can take a "back to basics" approach, which is exactly what this workout does.

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Ready? Me too, let's get stuck in.

Watch: 3-move bodyweight workout you can try anywhere

Resistance training is your anti-aging weapon for healthier joints and stronger muscles as you get older. Plus, with hormonal shifts, your metabolism can also take a bit of a dive later in life, so the more lean muscle mass you have, the faster your resting metabolism can become.

These tried-and-tested bodyweight exercises can be made more beginner-friendly or challenging, and you can add weights if you have them to further increase the load. If you don't have equipment, adjust the reps, sets, or tempo to add more work.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

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The routine

Reps: 2/4/6/8/10...

Timer: 10 minutes.

Set a timer, then complete 2 reps of each exercise back-to-back. Rest for no more than 10 seconds, then repeat for 4 reps per exercise. Move through as many rounds, adding 2 reps to each move each time.

Pike push-ups: Start in a downward dog, then walk your feet a few inches closer to your hands. Engage your core and softly bend your knees if you have tight hamstrings. Shift your weight forward slightly, then bend your elbows and lower the crown of your head until it touches the ground just in front of your hands. Press up and push back into the downward dog position. To begin with, you could place a cushion or some blocks in front of your hands to make things easier.

Start in a downward dog, then walk your feet a few inches closer to your hands. Engage your core and softly bend your knees if you have tight hamstrings. Shift your weight forward slightly, then bend your elbows and lower the crown of your head until it touches the ground just in front of your hands. Press up and push back into the downward dog position. To begin with, you could place a cushion or some blocks in front of your hands to make things easier. Push-ups: Start in a high plank position with your shoulders directly over your wrists. You could place your knees down for extra support. Engage your core, then bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the mat. Pause at the bottom, then press the ground away to return to your starting position. For an extra challenge, release your hands from the ground at the bottom of the push-up, while keeping your stomach, hips and thighs lifted.

Start in a high plank position with your shoulders directly over your wrists. You could place your knees down for extra support. Engage your core, then bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the mat. Pause at the bottom, then press the ground away to return to your starting position. For an extra challenge, release your hands from the ground at the bottom of the push-up, while keeping your stomach, hips and thighs lifted. V-ups: Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended. Engage your core and tuck your chin slightly. Lift your arms and legs into the air to touch overhead, peeling your shoulders away from the mat with control. Pause, then lower to the ground again. If this feels too challenging, bend your knees and tuck them toward your chest as you sit up, or alternate with one arm and the opposite leg, then switch sides.

What are the benefits?

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Here are some benefits:

Pike push-ups imitate an overhead press without weights. Instead, you create a vertical downward position for your body, then use your body weight and resistance against gravity to create load. This move works your upper body and core hard, particularly your shoulders, upper chest, upper back and triceps. You might not think it, but you could actually start on your knees and practice the pike, or elevate them if you prefer.

Push-ups are perhaps the most well-known upper-body bodyweight exercise. You'll work your pecs, triceps and shoulders and use your core for stability. You can use your knees to begin with, but before you try full-range push-ups, ensure you can lower your chest to the ground for full range of motion. This keeps the muscles under tension for longer and helps build functional upper-body strength.

V-ups are primarily a core exercise, working the deeper stabilizing muscles of your core, as well as your abs and obliques. However, you'll also feel this move in your hip flexors, quads and hamstrings. Some people feel this move a little in the arms and upper back as well. You'll need an existing amount of core strength and mobility to drive this exercise, so if you find it too difficult, alternate with one arm and leg or bend your knees to crunch instead.

These tried-and-tested bodyweight exercises can be made more beginner-friendly or challenging.

I don't subscribe to the idea that the exercises or routines you enjoy must change just because the number on your birthday card does. I still train my dad in the gym, and he's deadlifting 100kg at 72 years old. However, what matters are your levels of fitness, any health conditions, injuries, or illnesses, and your preferences.

I don't subscribe to the idea that the exercises or routines you enjoy must change just because the number on your birthday card does.

Firstly, compound exercises that are both functional and progressive should be a top priority. Think your standard overhead press, squats, push-ups, bench presses, lunges and step-ups. Resistance training can be done using your bodyweight and weights, but whichever you choose, aim for an intensity that feels close to failure with the last few reps challenging to finish.

Try to move your joints through their range of motion in a variety of patterns while loading muscles using any form of resistance. Motion is lotion, so keeping your body moving in ways that feel natural will help improve functional strength and mobility.

The more you move throughout the day, the better you can also balance and stabilize; the more you load your bones and muscles, the stronger they get. You might still enjoy some higher-intensity exercise in your 50s and beyond, but low-impact movement can offer brilliant benefits. Think of the strength, flexibility and power you can build in yoga, or the core stability, posture and balance Pilates offers.

Before you consider adding weights, focus on the fullest range of movement and really squeezing the working muscles at the top of each rep. Control is essential, so prioritize your form and speed. And remember, you might not notice the progress straight away, but over time, you'll see huge benefits in how your body moves, adapts and responds.

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