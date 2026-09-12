Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (September 12-13)

I blinked and somehow it's already another weekend. With the best streaming services serving so many new movies to keep us glued to the couch, narrowing down which ones are actually worth your time can turn your free time into a headache.

That's where I come in. Every weekend, you'll find me combing through the Netflix top 10 to help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming. Because nobody wants to waste their precious streaming time with an overhyped dud.

This week, the Netflix top 10 movies that made the cut include a Tyler Perry romantic drama, a powerful documentary from the Turning Point crew, and a vibrant animated adventure where John Mulaney and Florence Pugh steal the spotlight as iconic fairy tale villains.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?' (2026)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Tyler Perry, so I'm not surprised to see his latest "Why Did I Get Married Again?" still in the #1 spot after coming out on September 9. It revives a franchise that's so old, I'm sure some subscribers don't even realize it's a reboot. Most of the original cast of "Why Did I Get Married?" and "Why Did I Get Married Too?" reunite for an Italian wedding — including Diane (Sharon Leal), Sheila (Jill Scott), Troy (Lamman Rucker), and Mike (Richard T. Jones). The only one missing is Janet Jackson's Patricia, replaced by a new character named Roselyn (Taraji P. Henson).

Jasmine (Armani Greer) and Wesley (Everett Osbourne) are a young couple just days away from saying "I do" at a grand destination wedding. Their occasion has older wedding guests reflecting on the highs and lows of their own marriages, but as the less-than-happy couple wrestles with going through with the ceremony, it forces the other couples to take a hard look at their own happily-ever-afters.

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Watch "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" on Netflix now

'Turning Point: Generation 9/11' (2026)

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm surprised to see "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" holding strong in the top 10 (and it's actually climbed a few spots since last weekend!) because of everything "Turning Point's" put out, I thought this feature-length documentary was the weakest. To be fair, that bar is pretty damn high. My husband and I regularly return to "Turning Point's" phenomenal docuseries on the Cold War and Vietnam War for their engaging recaps of historical events before our time. The kind of context that makes it easier to wrap your head around the Unprecedented Times our country's in now.

In "Generation 9/11," filmmaker Brian Knappenberger examines how the September 11 attacks still impact everything in our daily lives through interviews with survivors of the attacks and those who lost loved ones in the attacks. It's an emotional watch, to be sure, but if you're looking to dive into the subject on a deeper level, I can't recommend "Turning's Point's" docuseries on 9/11 enough.

Watch "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" on Netflix now

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

I didn't have high hopes for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" at first, having never seen the original "Puss in Boots." But I'm happy to say this decade-in-the-making sequel is the rare spin-off that surpasses the original, and it's on par with the "Spider-Verse" series with vibrant animation that's a feast for the eyes. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" feels like a storybook come to life thanks to some clever blending of 3D and 2D animation.

Antonio Banderas returns as the beloved Puss, joined by Salma Hayek as Kitty, along with a new set of fairy-tale characters like Jack Horner (voiced by a hilariously evil John Mulaney), Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), and her Three Bears Crime Family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo). Packed with lush-painted backgrounds, stylized fight scenes that really pop, and razer-sharp humor, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is the kind of kids' movie you won't mind if your children insist on watching it on repeat.

Watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" (2026)

2. "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (2021)

3. "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (2026)

4. "The Whisper Man" (2026)

5. "Contraband" (2102)

6. "Untold — Mr. T: I Pity the Fool" (2026)

7. "Shark Tale" (2004)

8. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022)

9. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (2019)

10. "The Secret Woman" (2026)

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