"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" will see seven iconic cast members join forces for a nine-episode journey across the States.

Here's how to watch "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" from anywhere with a VPN - and potentially for a dollar with a neat streaming hack.

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' - Release date, streaming options "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" premieres on Bravo on August 9, 2026. • U.S. — Bravo via YouTube TV / next day on Peacock

• CAN — Hayu

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Few reality TV shows can boast the scope and popular appeal of "The Real Housewives", with 12 versions of the show in the U.S. alone. Now, past and present cast members will come together for the ultimate celebration in a journey across the States to touch down in various franchise cities for a milestone anniversary.

We will see Gizelle Bryant, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow and Porsha Williams visit other members of the casts in Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City across this nine-episode event.

Ready for the big party? Here's how to watch "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Roaring 20th' for FREE

You can access "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" is available to watch live and free via a YouTube TV 21-day free trial.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

Watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" will air on Bravo first, with episodes starting on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Bravo is available via cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you miss the show on linear TV, you can catch the episodes on Peacock a day later. Peacock packages start at $10.99/month.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' in Canada

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"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" will be available on demand through Hayu in Canada.

No announcement has been made on a release date.

Not at home? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your usual U.S. streaming platforms no matter where you are.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" will play on Hayu in the U.K..

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" will be available to watch in Australia on Hayu.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' - need to know

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' - trailer

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th | Official Trailer (Bravo 2026) - YouTube Watch On

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' - cast

The key cast members involved in this special series are as follows:

Teresa Giudice

Luann de Lesseps

Kyle Richards

Vicki Gunvalson

Gizelle Bryant

Porsha Williams

Lisa Barlow

There will also be brief cameos from over 80 former cast members and current cast.

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