New on Paramount+ in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

Here it is: the beginning of the end of the year. With November officially here, the holiday season is kicking off, which means it’s prime time to snuggle up on the couch and dive into a whole slate of new shows and movies on Paramount+. Whether you're craving gripping drama or pure spectacle, we’ve got your viewing queue covered.

Leading the charge on Nov. 17 is “He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part,” a three-part docuseries following a vicious custody battle between two high-powered lawyers that spirals out of the courtroom and into a viral trial by internet. Then, on Nov. 20, the fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” arrives to send the survivors hurtling toward long-awaited answers about what truly happened in the wilderness.

Rounding out the headline acts on Nov. 26, “The JLO Show” brings Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency straight to your living room for a dazzling concert special packed with her biggest hits. As the year winds down, there's no shortage of great television to look forward to. Check out the full breakdown below for everything new on Paramount+ this month.

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New releases on Paramoun+ in November 2026: Top picks

'He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part'

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

This three-part Paramount+ documentary dives into a custody battle so ugly it spilled far beyond the courtroom. It follows a no-holds-barred fight between two lawyers that eventually spills onto social media and into the court of public opinion. The doc tracks both sides of the battle, but neither is going to emerge smelling like roses when things get this dire.

Premieres November 17 on Paramount+

'Yellowjackets' season 4

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Teaser | SHOWTIME® Original | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

One of TV’s most unnerving survival sagas comes to an end with its fourth and final season. “Yellowjackets” splits its story into two timelines: a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the frozen wilderness after a plane crash, and the handful of survivors trying to hold their adult lives together 25 years later. As the series races toward its conclusion, it promises answers about exactly what happened in those woods. If you've been following from the beginning, this might be the time to drop everything and see the thrilling conclusion.

Premieres November 20 on Paramount+ Premium

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'The JLO Show'

The JLO Show | Official Teaser | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Jennifer Lopez brings her Las Vegas residency to the screen in this concert special. It captures a performance celebrating more than two decades of her career, with reimagined versions of hits like “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “On the Floor”, and “Let’s Get Loud.” Beyond her own catalog, the show adds some extra contemporary pop favorites, Broadway standards, and nods to the legendary Vegas entertainers who came before her. It's all a spectacle meant to remind you that Jenny from the Block never left and a great way to kick off the holiday season.

Premieres November 26 on Paramount+

Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2026

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



November 5 - Big John's Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series

November 6 - It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series*

November 12 - The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

November 14 - UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

November 14 - 2026 Kid’s Choice Awards

November 17 - He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

November 20 - Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series*

November 26 - The JLO Show | CBS and Paramount+ Special

November 26 - NFL Thanksgiving Day - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1pm ET

November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Proposal

A Very Brady Sequel

A.C.O.D.

All I Want For Christmas

Allied

American Son

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Ballistic*

Beautiful Girls

Behind Enemy Lines

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Charlotte's Web

Christmas Takes Flight

Coach Carter

Cold Mountain

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Domestic Disturbance

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody's Fine

Falling in Love

First Blood

Fit For Christmas

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Footloose (1984)

Footloose (2011)

Four Brothers

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Gone Girl

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Happy Feet

Hard Eight

Hard Rain

Harriet The Spy

Hitch

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Horton Hears a Who!

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Imagine That

Instant Family

Internal Affairs

It's a Wonderful Life

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

Love, Rosie

Moonage Daydream

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

Must Love Christmas

No Code Of Conduct

No Strings Attached

Nobody's Fool

Norbit

Outside Providence

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)

Pike River*

Private Parts

Queen of The Damned

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rango

Reindeer Games

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Safe Haven

Sahara

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Scrooged

Seabiscuit

Selena

Selma

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

Snoopy, Come Home

Snow Day

Stop-Loss

Surviving Christmas

The A-Team

The Back-up Plan

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Experts

The Fighting Temptations

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The General's Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hunt for Red October

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Italian Job

The King of Kings

The Little Prince

The Manchurian Candidate

The Outsiders

The Weather Man

Trading Places

Twister

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

World Trade Center

November 5

Big John's Bosh! Family

November 6

It Gets Worse

Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event

November 12

Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special

The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder

November 13

My Weird School

November 14

2026 Kids' Choice Awards

November 17

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part

November 18

Bar Rescue: Season 10

A Jenkins Family Christmas

A Rich Christmas

A Royal Christmas Surprise

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Christmas Deja Vu

Favorite Son Christmas

Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story

Merry Switchmas

Never Alone For Christmas

So Fly Christmas

Soul Santa

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

The Christmas Ringer

The First Noelle

Whatever It Takes (2023)

November 20

MobLand Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 4

November 23

The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic

November 25

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power

Sacrifice Season 2

November 26

The JLO Show

NFL Thanksgiving Day - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1 PM ET

November 27

Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton - Nickelodeon

BET Soul Train Awards 2026 - CBS**

Sports

NFL ON CBS

November 1 - NFL Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - 1 PM ET

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 PM ET

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - 4:25 PM ET

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - 4:25 PM ET

November 8 - NFL Week 9 (check local listings)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - 1 PM ET

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers - 1 PM ET

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 PM ET

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 PM ET

November 15 - NFL Week 10 (check local listings)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - 1PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons - 1 PM ET

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - 1 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals - 4:05 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders - 4:05 PM ET

November 22 - NFL Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants - 1 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - 1 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - 4:25 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - 4:25 PM ET

November 26 - NFL Thanksgiving Day

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - 1 PM ET

November 29 - NFL Week 12 (check local listings)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans - 1 PM ET

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 PM ET

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - 1 PM ET

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars - 4:05 PM ET

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

November 7 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET

November 7 - Air Force at Army - 7:30 PM ET

November 14 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET

November 21 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET

November 27 - Nebraska at Iowa - 12 PM ET

November 28 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET

UFC

November 7 - UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady

November 14 - UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

November 21 - UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling

ZUFFA BOXING

November 7 - Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs. Clarke

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

November 3-4 - Matchday 4 (nine matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 3 - Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich - 3 PM ET

November 3 - Manchester United vs. Roma - 3 PM ET

November 4 - RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 3 PM ET

November 24-25 - Matchday 5 (nine matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 24 - Manchester City vs. Napoli - 3 PM ET

November 24 - Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3 PM ET

November 25 - PSG vs. Roma - 3 PM ET

UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

November 10 - Matchday 4 (five matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 10 - PSG vs. Bayern - 3 PM ET

November 11 - Matchday 4 (four matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 11 - Barcelona vs. Arsenal - 12:45 PM ET

November 18 - Matchday 5 (four matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 18 - Chelsea vs. PSG - 3 PM ET

November 19 - Matchday 5 (five matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 19 - Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes - 3 PM ET

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE & UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

November 5 - Matchday 4 (18 matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 5 - AC Milan vs. Ferencváros - 12:45 PM ET

November 26 - Matchday 5 (18 matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET

November 26 - Olympiacos vs. AC Milan - 12:45 PM ET

NWSL

November 7 - NWSL Quarterfinals - 12 PM ET

November 14 - NWSL Semifinals - 12 PM ET

November 21 - NWSL Championship - 8 PM ET

November 28 - NWSL Skills Challenge - 2 PM ET

SERIE A

November 1 - Juventus vs. Napoli - 2:45 PM ET

November 8 - Napoli vs. Lazio - 6:30 AM ET

November 8 - Inter vs. Como - 12 PM ET

November 22 - Atalanta vs. Inter - 2:45 PM ET

November 29 - Como vs. Juventus - 2:45 PM ET

November 30 - Cagliari vs. AC Milan - 2:45 PM ET

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

November 4 - Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough - 2:45 PM ET

November 7 - Wrexham vs. Wolves - 7:30 AM ET

November 7 - Birmingham City vs. Swansea City - 10 AM ET

November 21 - Lincoln City vs. Wrexham - 10 AM ET

November 24 - Bristol City vs. Wrexham - 2:45 PM ET

November 25 - Burnley vs. Birmingham City - 2:45 PM ET

November 27 - Southampton vs. Middlesbrough - 3 PM ET

November 28 - Wrexham vs. Portsmouth - 10 AM ET

CONCACAF W CHAMPIONSHIP

November 27 - Quarterfinals

November 27 - United States vs. El Salvador

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

November 21 - USL Championship Final - 12 PM ET

BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

November 1 - London City vs. Manchester City - 7 AM ET

November 7 - Chelsea vs. Everton - 7:45 AM ET

November 8 - Liverpool vs. Arsenal - 7 AM ET

November 14 - Chelsea vs. Manchester City - 8:30 AM ET

November 15 - Arsenal vs. London City - 11:30 AM ET

November 21 - Liverpool vs. Chelsea - 7:45 AM ET

November 22 - Manchester City vs. Tottenham - 7 AM ET

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

November 7 - St. Mirren vs. Rangers - 3 PM ET

November 24 - Rangers vs. Aberdeen - 3 PM ET

November 29 - Heart of Midlothian vs. Celtic - 10 AM ET