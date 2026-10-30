New on Paramount+ in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Every new Paramount+ show and movie worth adding to your watchlist month
Here it is: the beginning of the end of the year. With November officially here, the holiday season is kicking off, which means it’s prime time to snuggle up on the couch and dive into a whole slate of new shows and movies on Paramount+. Whether you're craving gripping drama or pure spectacle, we’ve got your viewing queue covered.
Leading the charge on Nov. 17 is “He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part,” a three-part docuseries following a vicious custody battle between two high-powered lawyers that spirals out of the courtroom and into a viral trial by internet. Then, on Nov. 20, the fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” arrives to send the survivors hurtling toward long-awaited answers about what truly happened in the wilderness.
Rounding out the headline acts on Nov. 26, “The JLO Show” brings Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency straight to your living room for a dazzling concert special packed with her biggest hits. As the year winds down, there's no shortage of great television to look forward to. Check out the full breakdown below for everything new on Paramount+ this month.
New releases on Paramoun+ in November 2026: Top picks
'He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part'
This three-part Paramount+ documentary dives into a custody battle so ugly it spilled far beyond the courtroom. It follows a no-holds-barred fight between two lawyers that eventually spills onto social media and into the court of public opinion. The doc tracks both sides of the battle, but neither is going to emerge smelling like roses when things get this dire.
Premieres November 17 on Paramount+
'Yellowjackets' season 4
One of TV’s most unnerving survival sagas comes to an end with its fourth and final season. “Yellowjackets” splits its story into two timelines: a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the frozen wilderness after a plane crash, and the handful of survivors trying to hold their adult lives together 25 years later. As the series races toward its conclusion, it promises answers about exactly what happened in those woods. If you've been following from the beginning, this might be the time to drop everything and see the thrilling conclusion.
Premieres November 20 on Paramount+ Premium
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
'The JLO Show'
Jennifer Lopez brings her Las Vegas residency to the screen in this concert special. It captures a performance celebrating more than two decades of her career, with reimagined versions of hits like “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “On the Floor”, and “Let’s Get Loud.” Beyond her own catalog, the show adds some extra contemporary pop favorites, Broadway standards, and nods to the legendary Vegas entertainers who came before her. It's all a spectacle meant to remind you that Jenny from the Block never left and a great way to kick off the holiday season.
Premieres November 26 on Paramount+
Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2026
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
November 5 - Big John's Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series
November 6 - It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series*
November 12 - The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
November 14 - UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit
November 14 - 2026 Kid’s Choice Awards
November 17 - He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
November 20 - Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series*
November 26 - The JLO Show | CBS and Paramount+ Special
November 26 - NFL Thanksgiving Day - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1pm ET
November 1
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 48 Hrs.
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Proposal
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.C.O.D.
- All I Want For Christmas
- Allied
- American Son
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Ballistic*
- Beautiful Girls
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Charlotte's Web
- Christmas Takes Flight
- Coach Carter
- Cold Mountain
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Distant Thunder
- Domestic Disturbance
- Doubt
- Dreamgirls
- Enemy at the Gates
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody's Fine
- Falling in Love
- First Blood
- Fit For Christmas
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Footloose (1984)
- Footloose (2011)
- Four Brothers
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Gone Girl
- Hamburger Hill
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Feet
- Hard Eight
- Hard Rain
- Harriet The Spy
- Hitch
- Home For The Holidays
- Hook
- Horton Hears a Who!
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Imagine That
- Instant Family
- Internal Affairs
- It's a Wonderful Life
- Jersey Girl
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Last Holiday
- Love, Rosie
- Moonage Daydream
- Morning Glory
- Mousehunt
- Must Love Christmas
- No Code Of Conduct
- No Strings Attached
- Nobody's Fool
- Norbit
- Outside Providence
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)
- Pike River*
- Private Parts
- Queen of The Damned
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rango
- Reindeer Games
- Revolutionary Road
- Rules of Engagement
- Safe Haven
- Sahara
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Scrooge
- Scrooged
- Seabiscuit
- Selena
- Selma
- Serendipity
- Shall We Dance?
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Snow Day
- Stop-Loss
- Surviving Christmas
- The A-Team
- The Back-up Plan
- The Big Short
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Experts
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
- The General's Daughter
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Italian Job
- The King of Kings
- The Little Prince
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Outsiders
- The Weather Man
- Trading Places
- Twister
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- Virtuosity
- When Christmas Was Young
- White Christmas
- World Trade Center
November 5
Big John's Bosh! Family
November 6
It Gets Worse
Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event
November 12
Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special
The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder
November 13
My Weird School
November 14
2026 Kids' Choice Awards
November 17
He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part
November 18
Bar Rescue: Season 10
A Jenkins Family Christmas
A Rich Christmas
A Royal Christmas Surprise
A Wesley Christmas Wedding
Christmas Deja Vu
Favorite Son Christmas
Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story
Merry Switchmas
Never Alone For Christmas
So Fly Christmas
Soul Santa
Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
The Christmas Ringer
The First Noelle
Whatever It Takes (2023)
November 20
MobLand Season 2
Yellowjackets Season 4
November 23
The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic
November 25
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power
Sacrifice Season 2
November 26
The JLO Show
NFL Thanksgiving Day - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions at 1 PM ET
November 27
Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton - Nickelodeon
BET Soul Train Awards 2026 - CBS**
Sports
NFL ON CBS
November 1 - NFL Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - 1 PM ET
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 PM ET
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 PM ET
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - 4:25 PM ET
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - 4:25 PM ET
November 8 - NFL Week 9 (check local listings)
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - 1 PM ET
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers - 1 PM ET
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 PM ET
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM ET
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - 4:05 PM ET
November 15 - NFL Week 10 (check local listings)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - 1PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons - 1 PM ET
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - 1 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals - 4:05 PM ET
Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders - 4:05 PM ET
November 22 - NFL Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 PM ET
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants - 1 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - 1 PM ET
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - 4:25 PM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - 4:25 PM ET
November 26 - NFL Thanksgiving Day
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - 1 PM ET
November 29 - NFL Week 12 (check local listings)
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans - 1 PM ET
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 PM ET
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - 1 PM ET
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars - 4:05 PM ET
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
November 7 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET
November 7 - Air Force at Army - 7:30 PM ET
November 14 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET
November 21 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET
November 27 - Nebraska at Iowa - 12 PM ET
November 28 - Big Ten on CBS - 3:30 PM ET
UFC
November 7 - UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady
November 14 - UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit
November 21 - UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling
ZUFFA BOXING
November 7 - Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs. Clarke
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
November 3-4 - Matchday 4 (nine matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 3 - Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich - 3 PM ET
November 3 - Manchester United vs. Roma - 3 PM ET
November 4 - RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 3 PM ET
November 24-25 - Matchday 5 (nine matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 24 - Manchester City vs. Napoli - 3 PM ET
November 24 - Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3 PM ET
November 25 - PSG vs. Roma - 3 PM ET
UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
November 10 - Matchday 4 (five matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 10 - PSG vs. Bayern - 3 PM ET
November 11 - Matchday 4 (four matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 11 - Barcelona vs. Arsenal - 12:45 PM ET
November 18 - Matchday 5 (four matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 18 - Chelsea vs. PSG - 3 PM ET
November 19 - Matchday 5 (five matches) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 19 - Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes - 3 PM ET
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE & UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
November 5 - Matchday 4 (18 matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 5 - AC Milan vs. Ferencváros - 12:45 PM ET
November 26 - Matchday 5 (18 matches per day) - 12:45 & 3 PM ET
November 26 - Olympiacos vs. AC Milan - 12:45 PM ET
NWSL
November 7 - NWSL Quarterfinals - 12 PM ET
November 14 - NWSL Semifinals - 12 PM ET
November 21 - NWSL Championship - 8 PM ET
November 28 - NWSL Skills Challenge - 2 PM ET
SERIE A
November 1 - Juventus vs. Napoli - 2:45 PM ET
November 8 - Napoli vs. Lazio - 6:30 AM ET
November 8 - Inter vs. Como - 12 PM ET
November 22 - Atalanta vs. Inter - 2:45 PM ET
November 29 - Como vs. Juventus - 2:45 PM ET
November 30 - Cagliari vs. AC Milan - 2:45 PM ET
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
November 4 - Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough - 2:45 PM ET
November 7 - Wrexham vs. Wolves - 7:30 AM ET
November 7 - Birmingham City vs. Swansea City - 10 AM ET
November 21 - Lincoln City vs. Wrexham - 10 AM ET
November 24 - Bristol City vs. Wrexham - 2:45 PM ET
November 25 - Burnley vs. Birmingham City - 2:45 PM ET
November 27 - Southampton vs. Middlesbrough - 3 PM ET
November 28 - Wrexham vs. Portsmouth - 10 AM ET
CONCACAF W CHAMPIONSHIP
November 27 - Quarterfinals
November 27 - United States vs. El Salvador
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
November 21 - USL Championship Final - 12 PM ET
BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
November 1 - London City vs. Manchester City - 7 AM ET
November 7 - Chelsea vs. Everton - 7:45 AM ET
November 8 - Liverpool vs. Arsenal - 7 AM ET
November 14 - Chelsea vs. Manchester City - 8:30 AM ET
November 15 - Arsenal vs. London City - 11:30 AM ET
November 21 - Liverpool vs. Chelsea - 7:45 AM ET
November 22 - Manchester City vs. Tottenham - 7 AM ET
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
November 7 - St. Mirren vs. Rangers - 3 PM ET
November 24 - Rangers vs. Aberdeen - 3 PM ET
November 29 - Heart of Midlothian vs. Celtic - 10 AM ET
- 5 best Paramount Plus miniseries to binge over a weekend
- 7 best Paramount Plus shows you're not watching
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.