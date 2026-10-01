Paramount+ just added 72 new movies and shows — here are the 3 I'm streaming first
Here are the top picks from everything that just arrived on Paramount+
Paramount+ is kicking off October 2026 strong by adding 72 new movies and shows to its platform. As is custom, the streaming service adds the bulk of its buzzy new titles on the first of every month, a laundry list of worthy series and films to pad out your month of binge-watching ahead.
But all of that choice can be overwhelming, so we here at Tom's Guide have done the dirty work for you, sifting out all of those selections to a more manageable trio of titles that we think you should check out. The first is the ultimate fall rom-com, "When Harry Met Sally," an annual rewatch that has become more poignant lately, what with the recent passing of its beloved director Rob Reiner.
But if you're after something less sweet and more sinister (we are officially in spooky season, folks!), the streamer also has plenty of thrillers and chillers arriving this month, including 2019's groundbreaking Oscar winner "Parasite" and 2009's gross-out throwback "Drag Me to Hell."
Without further delay, let's dive into the three newly added to Paramount+ movies and shows that I think you need to be streaming right now.
3 Paramount+ movies and shows to stream right now
'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)
Genre: Romantic comedy
What's it about: We know you've probably watched it a thousand times (guilty!), but just in case: Billy Crystal is Harry Burns and Meg Ryan is Sally Albright, two lovable but cynical acquaintances who have differing opinions about whether or not men and women can remain strictly platonic friends without sex or romance getting in the way. Over twelve years of respective relationships, dating advice, and late-night phone calls, their friendship grows complicated when unexpected feelings arise.
Why you should watch it: There's a reason "When Harry Met Sally..." is widely considered the greatest romantic comedy of all time — it really is that good, with sensational chemistry between its two iconic leads, an ever-quotable script from the inimitable Nora Ephron, and warm, savvy direction from Rob Reiner. Plus, nothing gets us more ready for autumn than seeing Billy Crystal in that cable-knit fisherman's sweater.
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Watch "When Harry Met Sally..." on Paramount+ now
'Parasite' (2019)
Genre: Thriller/comedy
What's it about? Bong Joon Ho's modern-day Korean fairytale (or cautionary tale) centers on the substantial class and social divide between the Kims (a struggling, unemployed family of four living in a cramped Seoul basement, barely hanging on with low-end odd jobs and janky WiFi) and the Parks (an affluent foursome made up of a tech-CEO husband, a socialite wife and their two pampered children). When the Kims infiltrate the Parks' luxurious household by posing as unrelated workers (school tutor, private driver, etc.), they discover dark secrets hidden beneath that shiny facade.
Why you should watch it: "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film ever to take home the coveted Oscar for Best Picture, and that distinction was certainly deserved: Bong Joon Ho's expertly crafted thriller layers black comedy, capitalistic satire, crime caper, and family drama, all while delivering some serious scares along the way.
Watch "Parasite" on Paramount+ now
'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)
Genre: Horror/Mystery
What's it about? Director Sam Raimi knows how to give us the creeps — he's behind the "Evil Dead" trilogy, the Cate Blanchett-led "The Gift" and this year's "Send Help" — and this 2009 supernatural-horror standout is no exception. Alison Lohman stars as Christine Brown, a bank loan officer who, after refusing to extend an old woman's mortgage, is placed under a retaliatory curse that threatens to, you guessed it, drag her soul into the depths of Hell.
Why you should watch it: A winning combination of gross-out body horror, campy slapstick and genuine scares has earned Raimi's bloody B-movie cult-favorite status in the decades since its release. The freaky flick has a stellar 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where critics praised: "Sam Raimi returns to top form with 'Drag Me to Hell,' a frightening, hilarious, delightfully campy thrill ride."
Stream "Drag Me to Hell" on Paramount+ now
Everything just added to Paramount+
Here's the full list of all 72 movies and shows that were just added to Paramount+:
- A Haunted House
- A Haunted House 2
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Simple Plan
- An Unfinished Life
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Beastly
- Big Brother season 28 season finale (CBS Original Series)
- Blink Twice
- Challengers
- Colossal
- Coneheads
- Crimes of the Future
- Doctor Sleep
- Drag Me to Hell
- Firestarter
- Grizzly Night
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hostage
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Was a Stranger
- It Follows
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Killer Joe
- Kingpin
- Love & Basketball
- Magic Mike
- Magic Mike XXL
- Marvelous and the Black Hole
- Mr. Holmes
- Noah
- Old School
- One Mile: Chapter One
- One Mile: Chapter Two
- Parasite
- Paycheck
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Rock of Ages
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- She's All That
- She's Out of My League
- Side Effects
- Sleeping Dogs
- Smoke Signals
- Stardust
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Equalizer 2
- The Hustle
- The Idea of You
- The Intern
- The Layover
- The Mexican
- The Snowman
- The Wedding Singer
- Troy
- Twisted
- Urban Cowboy
- V for Vendetta
- View from the Top
- We Were Soldiers
- We're the Millers
- When Harry Met Sally
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- You Can Count On Me
- Yours, Mine & Ours
*Title is available only to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
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Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
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