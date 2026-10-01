Paramount+ just added 72 new movies and shows — here are the 3 I'm streaming first

Paramount+ is kicking off October 2026 strong by adding 72 new movies and shows to its platform. As is custom, the streaming service adds the bulk of its buzzy new titles on the first of every month, a laundry list of worthy series and films to pad out your month of binge-watching ahead.

But all of that choice can be overwhelming, so we here at Tom's Guide have done the dirty work for you, sifting out all of those selections to a more manageable trio of titles that we think you should check out. The first is the ultimate fall rom-com, "When Harry Met Sally," an annual rewatch that has become more poignant lately, what with the recent passing of its beloved director Rob Reiner.

But if you're after something less sweet and more sinister (we are officially in spooky season, folks!), the streamer also has plenty of thrillers and chillers arriving this month, including 2019's groundbreaking Oscar winner "Parasite" and 2009's gross-out throwback "Drag Me to Hell."

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Without further delay, let's dive into the three newly added to Paramount+ movies and shows that I think you need to be streaming right now.

3 Paramount+ movies and shows to stream right now

'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

When Harry Met Sally... Official Trailer #1 - Billy Crystal Movie (1989) HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy

What's it about: We know you've probably watched it a thousand times (guilty!), but just in case: Billy Crystal is Harry Burns and Meg Ryan is Sally Albright, two lovable but cynical acquaintances who have differing opinions about whether or not men and women can remain strictly platonic friends without sex or romance getting in the way. Over twelve years of respective relationships, dating advice, and late-night phone calls, their friendship grows complicated when unexpected feelings arise.

Why you should watch it: There's a reason "When Harry Met Sally..." is widely considered the greatest romantic comedy of all time — it really is that good, with sensational chemistry between its two iconic leads, an ever-quotable script from the inimitable Nora Ephron, and warm, savvy direction from Rob Reiner. Plus, nothing gets us more ready for autumn than seeing Billy Crystal in that cable-knit fisherman's sweater.

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Watch "When Harry Met Sally..." on Paramount+ now

'Parasite' (2019)

Parasite - Official Trailer (2019) Bong Joon Ho Film - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller/comedy

What's it about? Bong Joon Ho's modern-day Korean fairytale (or cautionary tale) centers on the substantial class and social divide between the Kims (a struggling, unemployed family of four living in a cramped Seoul basement, barely hanging on with low-end odd jobs and janky WiFi) and the Parks (an affluent foursome made up of a tech-CEO husband, a socialite wife and their two pampered children). When the Kims infiltrate the Parks' luxurious household by posing as unrelated workers (school tutor, private driver, etc.), they discover dark secrets hidden beneath that shiny facade.

Why you should watch it: "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film ever to take home the coveted Oscar for Best Picture, and that distinction was certainly deserved: Bong Joon Ho's expertly crafted thriller layers black comedy, capitalistic satire, crime caper, and family drama, all while delivering some serious scares along the way.

Watch "Parasite" on Paramount+ now

'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)

Drag Me to Hell Official Trailer #1 - Justin Long, Alison Lohman Movie (2009) HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror/Mystery

What's it about? Director Sam Raimi knows how to give us the creeps — he's behind the "Evil Dead" trilogy, the Cate Blanchett-led "The Gift" and this year's "Send Help" — and this 2009 supernatural-horror standout is no exception. Alison Lohman stars as Christine Brown, a bank loan officer who, after refusing to extend an old woman's mortgage, is placed under a retaliatory curse that threatens to, you guessed it, drag her soul into the depths of Hell.

Why you should watch it: A winning combination of gross-out body horror, campy slapstick and genuine scares has earned Raimi's bloody B-movie cult-favorite status in the decades since its release. The freaky flick has a stellar 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where critics praised: "Sam Raimi returns to top form with 'Drag Me to Hell,' a frightening, hilarious, delightfully campy thrill ride."

Stream "Drag Me to Hell" on Paramount+ now

Everything just added to Paramount+

Here's the full list of all 72 movies and shows that were just added to Paramount+:

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Night At The Roxbury

A Simple Plan

An Unfinished Life

Apocalypse Now Redux

Beastly

Big Brother season 28 season finale (CBS Original Series)

Blink Twice

Challengers

Colossal

Coneheads

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Grizzly Night

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hostage

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Was a Stranger

It Follows

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Killer Joe

Kingpin

Love & Basketball

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Mr. Holmes

Noah

Old School

One Mile: Chapter One

One Mile: Chapter Two

Parasite

Paycheck

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rock of Ages

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

She's All That

She's Out of My League

Side Effects

Sleeping Dogs

Smoke Signals

Stardust

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Equalizer 2

The Hustle

The Idea of You

The Intern

The Layover

The Mexican

The Snowman

The Wedding Singer

Troy

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

View from the Top

We Were Soldiers

We're the Millers

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You Can Count On Me

Yours, Mine & Ours

*Title is available only to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

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