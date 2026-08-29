New on Paramount+ in September 2026: Top movies and shows to stream this month

The end of summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start preparing for the colder months ahead. For those who love everything about fall, September is when cozy season really starts to take shape. And September is only the beginning.

Paramount+ has another solid lineup of new movies, shows and returning favorites arriving this month, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to as we head into autumn.

The biggest releases in September include the latest “Scary Movie,” which brings the beloved horror parody franchise back to the screen with a new generation of characters. Also arriving are new seasons of “Mobland” and “Colin From Accounts.” So, we’ve rounded up the top picks worth streaming this month, along with every new show and movie hitting the platform.

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New releases on Paramount+ in September 2026: Top picks

‘Scary Movie 6’ (September 3)

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

“Scary Movie,” frequently referred to as “Scary Movie ,” is the triumphant, unhinged comeback for horror-comedy’s most famous spoof series. The defining feature of the film is its return to the crude, boundary-pushing, hard-R humor that made the original two movies iconic. This new film skewers the modern era of “requels” and elevated horror, taking hilarious shots at modern “Scream” films, “Smile,” “Talk to Me,” “Megan,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” and A24-style psychological thrillers.

Cindy Campbell and her friends are pulled back into danger when a new masked killer begins targeting them. Twenty-six years after their original encounter with a mysterious murderer, the group is forced to reunite and figure out who is behind the latest attacks. The film brings back Marlon Wayans as Shorty, Shawn Wayans as Ray, Anna Faris as Cindy and Regina Hall as Brenda, alongside a new generation of characters.

Premieres September 3 on Paramount+

‘Colin From Accounts’ season 3 (September 10)

Colin From Accounts | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The third season of “Colin From Accounts” brings the beloved, critically acclaimed Australian romantic comedy to its official finale. Real-life married creators and stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall chose to conclude the series with Season 3, stating that three seasons felt like the natural creative peak to say goodbye to the characters. The show heads into its final lap after sweeping major honors, including multiple AACTA and Logie Awards, and establishing itself as a global cult comedy hit.

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Season 3 picks up after Gordon’s (Patrick Brammall) disastrous proposal to Ashley (Harriet Dyer) at their friends’ wedding. Determined to move past the awkward incident, the pair attempt to continue with their separate lives, but their connection proves difficult to leave behind. Ashley becomes involved with a new boyfriend, while Gordon deals with changes at his brewery and complications involving his friends and family.

Premieres September 10 on Paramount+

‘Mobland’ season 2 (September 18)

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

One of Paramount’s biggest releases this month is “Mobland,” a crime thriller series that pulled in 2.2 million viewers for its first season, breaking the record for Paramount+’s biggest global series launch ever. Season 2 continues Guy Ritchie’s slick, violent and darkly comic take on the British criminal underworld. Tom Hardy returns as the weary but formidable fixer Harry Da Souza, alongside screen legends Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, who lead the powerful Harrigan crime syndicate.

In the aftermath of recent bloodshed, the Harrigan syndicate faces imminent collapse as internal power struggles fracture the family from within. Sensing vulnerability, rival syndicates and ambitious newcomers move to dismantle North London’s reigning criminal empire and seize territory. Caught in the middle, street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) must diffuse violent feuds to protect his family and keep the syndicate operational.

Premieres September 18 on Paramount+

New shows on Paramount+ in September 2026

September 1

The Varnell Hill Show

September 8

The Daily Show (Season 31)

Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)

September 9

PAW Patrol (Season 12)

September 10

Colin From Accounts (Season 3)

September 13

60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)

September 14

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)

Ghosts Australia (Season 1)

September 16

Golden Axe

Route 187

September 17

South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+ in US, CA, AUS)

September 18

MobLand (Season 2)

September 19

The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 6)

September 23

Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)

September 24

Team Moms: Baseball

September 30

Sacrifice (Season 2)

The Amazing Race (Season 39, two night premiere event)

New movies on Paramount+ in September 2026

September 1

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

300

300: Rise of an Empire

A Perfect Murder

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Area 51

Argo

Ask The Dust

Asylum

Below

Blindness

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Deep Impact

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Double Jeopardy

Dracula III: Legacy

Drunk Wedding

Dunkirk

Edge of Tomorrow

Event Horizon

Every Breath You Take

Fist Fight

Free Birds

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Ghost

Godzilla

Gone Baby Gone

Haunter*

Homestead*

House at the End of the Street

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe Dirt

Just Go with It

King Kong

Like Water for Chocolate

Love and Monsters

Machete Kills

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Cousin Vinny

Nancy Drew

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II

Phantoms

Proof

Prophecy

Red Eye

Regarding Henry

Restoration

Roadracers

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rumpelstiltskin

Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven

Shutter Island

Smart People

Spell

Spontaneous

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweetness*

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Babysitter

The Brothers Grimm

The Butcher’s Wife

The Core

The Crossing Guard

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Dead Zone

The Devil Inside

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Haunting

The Heart Specialist*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The November Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Relic

The Ruins

The Stepford Wives

The Ten Commandments

The Uninvited

The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series

The Woman in Black

Three Wishes

Tommy Boy

Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up In The Air

Vindicta

Welcome to Sarajevo

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

What Lies Beneath

Whitney

September 3

Clash of the Thundermans

Scary Movie (2026)

Scary Movie (2026) - Extended Cut

September 9

The Death of Stalin

September 11

Daughters of 9/11 (CBS Entertainment Special)

September 15

Show Dogs

September 16

Furlough

September 27

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

September 29

Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary (CBS Special)

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