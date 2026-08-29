New on Paramount+ in September 2026: Top movies and shows to stream this month
Here's what to stream on Paramount+ in September
The end of summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start preparing for the colder months ahead. For those who love everything about fall, September is when cozy season really starts to take shape. And September is only the beginning.
Paramount+ has another solid lineup of new movies, shows and returning favorites arriving this month, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to as we head into autumn.
The biggest releases in September include the latest “Scary Movie,” which brings the beloved horror parody franchise back to the screen with a new generation of characters. Also arriving are new seasons of “Mobland” and “Colin From Accounts.” So, we’ve rounded up the top picks worth streaming this month, along with every new show and movie hitting the platform.
New releases on Paramount+ in September 2026: Top picks
‘Scary Movie 6’ (September 3)
“Scary Movie,” frequently referred to as “Scary Movie ,” is the triumphant, unhinged comeback for horror-comedy’s most famous spoof series. The defining feature of the film is its return to the crude, boundary-pushing, hard-R humor that made the original two movies iconic. This new film skewers the modern era of “requels” and elevated horror, taking hilarious shots at modern “Scream” films, “Smile,” “Talk to Me,” “Megan,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” and A24-style psychological thrillers.
Cindy Campbell and her friends are pulled back into danger when a new masked killer begins targeting them. Twenty-six years after their original encounter with a mysterious murderer, the group is forced to reunite and figure out who is behind the latest attacks. The film brings back Marlon Wayans as Shorty, Shawn Wayans as Ray, Anna Faris as Cindy and Regina Hall as Brenda, alongside a new generation of characters.
Premieres September 3 on Paramount+
‘Colin From Accounts’ season 3 (September 10)
The third season of “Colin From Accounts” brings the beloved, critically acclaimed Australian romantic comedy to its official finale. Real-life married creators and stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall chose to conclude the series with Season 3, stating that three seasons felt like the natural creative peak to say goodbye to the characters. The show heads into its final lap after sweeping major honors, including multiple AACTA and Logie Awards, and establishing itself as a global cult comedy hit.
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Season 3 picks up after Gordon’s (Patrick Brammall) disastrous proposal to Ashley (Harriet Dyer) at their friends’ wedding. Determined to move past the awkward incident, the pair attempt to continue with their separate lives, but their connection proves difficult to leave behind. Ashley becomes involved with a new boyfriend, while Gordon deals with changes at his brewery and complications involving his friends and family.
Premieres September 10 on Paramount+
‘Mobland’ season 2 (September 18)
One of Paramount’s biggest releases this month is “Mobland,” a crime thriller series that pulled in 2.2 million viewers for its first season, breaking the record for Paramount+’s biggest global series launch ever. Season 2 continues Guy Ritchie’s slick, violent and darkly comic take on the British criminal underworld. Tom Hardy returns as the weary but formidable fixer Harry Da Souza, alongside screen legends Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, who lead the powerful Harrigan crime syndicate.
In the aftermath of recent bloodshed, the Harrigan syndicate faces imminent collapse as internal power struggles fracture the family from within. Sensing vulnerability, rival syndicates and ambitious newcomers move to dismantle North London’s reigning criminal empire and seize territory. Caught in the middle, street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) must diffuse violent feuds to protect his family and keep the syndicate operational.
Premieres September 18 on Paramount+
New shows on Paramount+ in September 2026
September 1
- The Varnell Hill Show
September 8
- The Daily Show (Season 31)
- Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)
September 9
- PAW Patrol (Season 12)
September 10
- Colin From Accounts (Season 3)
September 13
- 60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)
September 14
- The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)
- Ghosts Australia (Season 1)
September 16
- Golden Axe
- Route 187
September 17
- South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+ in US, CA, AUS)
September 18
- MobLand (Season 2)
September 19
- The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 6)
September 23
- Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)
September 24
- Team Moms: Baseball
September 30
- Sacrifice (Season 2)
- The Amazing Race (Season 39, two night premiere event)
New movies on Paramount+ in September 2026
September 1
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- A Perfect Murder
- Afflicted
- Along Came A Spider
- Area 51
- Argo
- Ask The Dust
- Asylum
- Below
- Blindness
- Case 39
- Changing Lanes
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Creed
- Creed II
- Creed III
- Deep Impact
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Double Jeopardy
- Dracula III: Legacy
- Drunk Wedding
- Dunkirk
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Event Horizon
- Every Breath You Take
- Fist Fight
- Free Birds
- Frida
- Galaxy Quest
- Ghost
- Godzilla
- Gone Baby Gone
- Haunter*
- Homestead*
- House at the End of the Street
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Joe Dirt
- Just Go with It
- King Kong
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love and Monsters
- Machete Kills
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nancy Drew
- Patriot Games
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Pet Sematary II
- Phantoms
- Proof
- Prophecy
- Red Eye
- Regarding Henry
- Restoration
- Roadracers
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rumpelstiltskin
- Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Seven
- Shutter Island
- Smart People
- Spell
- Spontaneous
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Sweetness*
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Babysitter
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Butcher’s Wife
- The Core
- The Crossing Guard
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Dead Zone
- The Devil Inside
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Haunting
- The Heart Specialist*
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Monster Squad
- The November Man
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- The Stepford Wives
- The Ten Commandments
- The Uninvited
- The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series
- The Woman in Black
- Three Wishes
- Tommy Boy
- Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Up In The Air
- Vindicta
- Welcome to Sarajevo
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- What Lies Beneath
- Whitney
September 3
- Clash of the Thundermans
- Scary Movie (2026)
- Scary Movie (2026) - Extended Cut
September 9
- The Death of Stalin
September 11
- Daughters of 9/11 (CBS Entertainment Special)
September 15
- Show Dogs
September 16
- Furlough
September 27
- 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)
September 29
- Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary (CBS Special)
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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