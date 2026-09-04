3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It just added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.

This week, I'm highlighting one brand-new movie that just debuted on Paramount+, plus two other incredible films from the 2010s. Let's start with the new film though, which is "Scary Movie" (2026). Don't get it confused with "Scary Movie," which is now 26 years old. Once you're done streaming that, let things get a bit more serious and hit play on "Argo," an excellent political thriller set during the Iranian hostage crisis. Finally, "Dunkirk" was just added to Paramount+ on the first of the month, and it's one of the greatest movies of all time, let alone the 2010s. Make sure to watch it this month before it eventually leaves.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.

'Scary Movie' (2026)

Scary Movie | Final Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Parody horror comedy movie

What's it about? This latest edition of the "Scary Movie" franchise is also dubbed "Scary Movie." That's not confusing at all, given the first movie was also called "Scary Movie." But it is intentional. This movie is considered a spiritual sequel to the first two "Scary Movie" films, and follows Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris), Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans) and the Meeks siblings, Shorty (Marlon Wayans) and Brenda (Regina Hall), as they reunite to stop the masked killer from the original "Scary Movie," who has suddenly resurfaced.

Why you need to watch it: Look, I'm not going to pretend "Scary Movie" (2026) is a masterpiece. By most accounts, it's not even good, though audiences were far more positive than critics according to Rotten Tomatoes. But it is new theatrical release from this year just-added to Paramount+, so it'd be malpractice to leave it off this roundup.

Watch "Scary Movie" (2026) on Paramount+ now

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'Argo' (2012)

Argo Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ben Affleck Thriller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political thriller movie

What's it about: "Argo" is set in 1979, when Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. The embassy workers were taken hostage, except for six that managed to escape. Upon learning this, CIA Officer Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck) creates a fake movie production, titled "Argo," with the premise that it would film in Iran. Once he lands in Iran, he'll set up the six Americans as Canadian filmmakers, supposedly scouting filming locations until they can get on a plane and get home.

Why you should watch it: This movie is supremely rewatchable. It's well-paced, and Ben Affleck hits the mark both as an actor and a director. While he didn't win, or even get nominated for Best Director (considered a major controversy still to this day), he ultimately won Best Picture and got the last laugh.

Watch "Argo" on Paramount+ now

'Dunkirk' (2017)

DUNKIRK - OFFICIAL MAIN TRAILER [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War movie

What's it about? Set around the evacuation of British troops from Dunkirk, France, this World War II movie is told in three timelines. First, are the men on the beaches escaping the Nazis, a storyline that takes place over one week. Then, there's the fleet of civilian boats sent by the U.K to get the soldiers off the beaches at Dunkirk, told over the course of one day. Finally, there's a crew of Spitfires, led by Tom Hardy, who provide air support for the evacuation. Their story takes place over just one hour.

Why you should watch it: "Dunkirk" is a technical masterpiece. The practical effects, the sheer size of the action set pieces, the use of historical seacraft, etc., all combine for a visual marvel. The sound design is literally stunning, and I still hesitate at the prospect of seeing this movie outside IMAX because it was so impressive in theaters. Plus, the performances are good, provided you can get your head around the interwoven timelines. Tom Hardy, in particular, should have gotten an Oscar nomination, despite only saying a few words the entire film.

Watch "Dunkirk" on Paramount+ now

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