This $400 off Birch organic mattress sale isn’t waiting for Black Friday

Birch by Helix makes super-plush organic mattresses from sustainably sourced materials, and thanks to the Birch Fall into Bed sale you can save $400 and get two free eco-rest pillows when buying a Birch Natural or Birch Luxe Natural Mattress. Enter the discount code FALL400 at checkout to secure your savings and free gifts.

With this deal, the starting price of the Birch Natural has been reduced to $849 (was from $1,249). The Birch Luxe now starts from $1,449 (was $1,849). You’ll also receive two free Eco-Rest pillows worth $150 with your purchase, taking your total savings to $550.

This is double the $200 discount Birch offered for its Memorial Day and 4th July sales, and continues the brilliant offer we saw during the brand’s Columbus Day celebration. Throw in those free gifts (worth $150) and this is an excellent early Black Friday mattress deal on a top organic mattress designed to make your sleeping space healthy and cozy.

Image Birch Natural Mattress: was from $1,249 $849 at Birch

Save $400 - The cheapest mattress of the two Birch models, the Natural has an organic cotton cover and is made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler during sleep than mattresses made using synthetic materials. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. View Deal

Image Birch Luxe Natural: was from $1,849 $1,449 at Birch

Save $400 - This is a step up from the entry-level Birch because it uses premium quality materials including organic cashmere in the top layer. Packed with sustainably sourced materials, the Luxe Natural is worth considering if you want a medium-firm bed that’s non-toxic and kinder to the planet. Like its sibling, the Luxe Natural is more breathable than all-foam and hybrid models because it uses temperature regulating wool and Pulse Latex for better airflow. In terms of comfort, it offers zoned lumbar support and wool comfort layers to reduce pressure during sleep. View Deal

Birch by Helix is a well-known organic sleep brand with one of the more generous warranties offered by the best mattress in a box brands. It’s 25 years on both the Natural and the Luxe Natural, beaten only by the likes of Nectar and DreamCloud, both of which offer Forever Warranties. The mattress trial is 100 nights, which is about average, but you will enjoy free shipping in all 50 states.

The Natural and Natural Luxe are suitable for warm sleepers who want to ensure their sleeping space is as healthy as possible, but there are key differences between the two models. Mainly, the Luxe uses an enhanced coil base with zoned lumbar support and packs in more coils for extra support and durability.

Also, whereas the Birch Natural is made with Talalay latex, the Luxe uses Pulse Latex which is more breathable and offers higher levels of motion isolation. So if you share with a restless sleeper who wakes you up with their in-bed wriggling, the Luxe is the better pick for you. Both models come with two of the brand’s best pillows for sleeping, so you can ensure your head is properly supported (and cool) during sleep too.

