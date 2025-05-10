Netflix just got a tasty new Vince Vaughn dramedy that's already hit No. 1 — and it’s based on a true story

Netflix just added a heartwarming new dramedy to its menu, and it's already grabbed the top spot in the streamer's top 10 list of most-watched movies.

"Nonnas" landed on Netflix on May 9 and has wasted zero time climbing to the No. 1 spot in the U.S.

It's a different flavor from the explosive thrillers like "Exterritorial" or "Havoc" that have been dominating Netflix's charts in recent weeks. "Nonnas" is a simple yet satisfying crowd-pleaser that's based on a true story and as comforting as a home-cooked meal. Between its stacked cast of comedy icons like Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon and its release tied to Mother's Day weekend, it's little wonder to see viewers gobbling up Netflix's latest release.

That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that Netflix’s top 10 chart isn’t always the best indicator of quality. It’s easy to think that landing on the list guarantees a movie is a hit, but sometimes the titles that make the cut end up being total letdowns.

Wondering whether “Nonnas” is worth adding to your watchlist? Read on for everything you need to know about the latest Netflix No. 1 movie of 2025, as well as our verdict on the popular new Netflix movie to help you decide.

What is 'Nonnas' about?

Directed by Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") and written by Liz Maccie, "Nonnas" follows the real-life-inspired story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an Italian-American and born-and-bred Brooklynite who struggles to find direction after losing both his mother and grandmother.

He gravitates to his family's generations-old recipes for comfort, and in doing so, cooks up a plan to share that feeling with the community. Leaving his career behind, he opens a restaurant in Staten Island run entirely by Italian grandmothers, affectionately known as nonnas. But getting the place into shape is no easy task, especially with a gaggle of spunky nonnas — played by Hollywood legends like Sarandon, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Lorraine Bracco — providing commentary over his shoulder.

What follows is a charming journey packed with familiar Italian staples, both culinary and cultural. Each dish comes with a heaping dose of nostalgia and laughter, as the nonnas bring their signature blend of sass, warmth, and chaos to the table.

Toss in an old flame (Linda Cardellini) and a ride-or-die buddy (Joe Manganiello), and you’ve got a recipe for a feel-good tale with plenty of heart and a dash of fun.

Should you stream 'Nonnas' on Netflix?

That depends. If everything above sounds to your taste, then the answer is a resounding yes. "Nonnas" is a breezy, fun watch that's perfect for families getting together this weekend. It truly feels like comfort food, hitting all the familiar beats you'd expect of those classic, easily rewatchable cable movie favorites you may remember from the '80s and '90s.

Even if the premise sounds a bit saccharine, I'd encourage you to give "Nonnas" a chance. While it easily could have spoiled into something tooth-rottingly sweet, the story is anchored by heartfelt performances all around and a script that knows exactly when to lean into its sentimental side. Clearly, director Chbosky understands the importance of good ingredients.

Vaughn easily holds his own in the lead role, but it’s the nonnas who truly steal the show. Each is bursting with personality, effortlessly playing off one another in every scene in a way that makes you feel like one of the girls. If you're willing to roll with a few overplayed tropes and some creative takes on New York geography, there's plenty of enjoyment to be had.

Critics are eating it up, too. "Nonnas" currently has a respectable 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes (aggregated from over 30 reviews).

Reviewing it for The Hollywood Reporter, Sheri Linden said, "Nonnas serves up something that doesn’t make you work; rather, it invites you to sit down and enjoy."

In a review for Collider, Nate Richard said the movie's "talented cast and tender heart do a lot of the heavy lifting, but it's the kind of movie the mothers in your family will absolutely love."

If you're in need of a mood boost or just want something easy to fill a laid-back Sunday afternoon, "Nonnas" on Netflix will hit the spot.

Stream "Nonnas" on Netflix now