Netflix's top 10 is stacked with tons of great new movies this week, but a few titles definitely rise above the rest. Perusing the streamer's most-watched movies list is great for cutting through the noise, but some duds are inevitably going to make the cut.

If you're not sure what to watch this weekend, we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list to showcase the best of the bunch. That includes an explosive French action thriller, a heartwarming musical documentary that immediately shot to the #1 spot, and a romcom slasher flick that's better than it has any right to be.

Nothing catching your eye? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful' (2025)

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Reggaeton singer Karol G has been breaking barriers as a Latina in the music industry. Now fans get to see a more personal side of the Colombian singer's life in Netflix's latest documentary, which follows her whirlwind, record-breaking stadium tour and gives fans a touching inside look at her journey bringing her album “Mañana Será Bonito" to life.

So it's little wonder "Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful" crashed the Netflix's top 10 list just days after debuting on the streamer. It has many of the familiar beats you'd expect from a music documentary, but Karol's candid discussions about the less glamorous aspects of being a pop star offer an interesting glimpse into a world few ever get to see.

She opens up about the darker moments of her career, the struggles of being a woman in music, and the anxiety she faces every time she performs. By the end of it, even the most skeptical reggaeton fans will be rooting for her success, as her passion for her craft is on full display throughout the documentary.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Heart Eyes' (2025)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Slasher films are a dime a dozen, but a Valentine's Day-themed slasher film? Now that I gotta see. I missed "Heart Eyes" in the theaters back in February, so when I saw it land on Netflix this week, it jumped to the top of my must-watch list.

I'm happy to say it was an absolute treat. The biggest jumpscare came at the end, though, when I saw Josh Ruben, a name any Dropout or College Humor fan will recognize, was in the director's chair. His love of romcoms and horror comes through loud and clear.

The premise is hokey but fun: Each year on Valentine's Day, a masked serial killer known as Heart Eyes terrorizes couples, leaving a trail of brutal murders across the country. But this time, he messes with the wrong pair.

For starters, they're not even a couple. Not yet, anyway, though it won't be long given all the meet-cute romcom movie magic propelling them into each other's orbit. Ally (Olivia Holt), an ad designer recovering from a recent breakup, is forced to work with her hopeless romantic colleague Jay (Mason Gooding) on a big project. But when Heart Eyes mistakenly targets them as the next victims, they find themselves caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Last Bullet' (2025)

Last Bullet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After high-octane originals like “Bullet Train Explosion” and Tom Hardy’s “Havoc,” Netflix just rolled out another explosive thriller, "Last Bullet," that's already crashed the top 10. It's technically the third film in the "Lost Bullet" French action trilogy, but it does a decent job of getting new viewers up to speed, so you can easily watch it on its own without getting lost.

Directed by Guillaume Pierret, "Last Bullet" follows Lino (Alban Lenoir), a former convict and skilled mechanic turned vigilante, as he seeks vengeance for the murder of his mentor, Charas. Haunted by the loss, Lino sets out to bring down Commander Resz (Gérard Lanvin) and his one-time partner Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle), whose betrayal sparked a deadly chain of events.

Joined by his trusted ally Julia (Stéfi Celma), Lino embarks on a relentless chase after Areski, who's now hiding in France with Resz also hot on his tail. As the pair closes in on their mark, Lino and Julia must navigate shifting loyalties and high-stakes confrontations before time runs out.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Nonnas" (2025)

2. "A Deadly American Marriage" (2025)

3. "Bad Influence" (2025)

4. "Heart Eyes" (2025)

5. "Home" (2015)

6. "Twilight" (2008)

7. "Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful" (2025)

8. "Exterritorial" (2025)

9. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024)

10. "Last Bullet" (2025)