Epic New Balance sale is live from $17 — save up to 50% on sneakers and fitness apparel now

It's no secret that Amazon offers some of the best deals around when it comes to top fitness brands. In fact, the online retailer is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel.

If you're looking for a versatile shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 is down to $109 (was $164). The do-it-all running shoe holds a place on our list of best running shoes in 2025. Hoping for something a little more casual? I'd recommend the New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers, which are on sale from just $32.

Discounts vary depending on color and size, so be sure to check all the options to find the best discount. Below, I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals starting at $19. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Sneaker Deals

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $17 at Amazon These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now $32 at Amazon If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $40 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now $49 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $50 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it from just $50 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Men’s): was $74 now $52 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross (Women's): was $99 now $58 at Amazon The New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross is on sale for huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. It features a mesh upper that's lightweight and breathable, as well as FuelCell foam to propel you forward with every step.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (Women's): was $74 now $64 at Amazon The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.

Apparel Deals