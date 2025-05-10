Early Memorial Day sales — 25 deals I'm shopping this weekend from $14

Memorial Day is still a few weeks away — but the pre-summer holiday will be sneaking up on us before we know it! Whether you're hosting a barbecue, heading to the beach or just hanging around the house, there are plenty of early deals to shop this weekend to help you prepare.

Retailers across the board are hosting early Memorial Day sales on everything from TVs and tech to patio furniture and grills — and the deals are starting at just $14. Fortunately, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up my 25 favorite deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Editor's Choice

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $50 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $52 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $265 at Lowe's Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Early Memorial Day Deals

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $33 at Amazon Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler hold a whopping 40 oz of water. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours and it can fit in most cup holders.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Keurig Iced and Hot K-Cup Maker: was $79 now $69 at Walmart If you like your coffee hot as much as you like it iced, but can't wait for grounds to steep overnight (or doesn't divulge in half a pot of caffeine every day), then this handy countertop appliance is perfect for you — even more so when it's $10 less than normal. Two-thousand-plus reviewers rave about the simple effectiveness (it even brews tea!) of this machine and its sleek, compact appearance.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $79 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $79. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $80.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Lowest Price! Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see books or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. In our Kindle Colorsoft review, we called it a winner thanks to its sharp and vibrant color display, lightweight design, long battery life, and enormous Kindle library.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Value Bundle: was $449 now $349 at Target A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. Plus, this deal is bundled with a Flex Edge Beater, which reduces mixing time and the need to scrape ingredients down the side of the bowl. Plus, this deal comes with a stylish copper mixing bowl.

Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,029 now $620 at The Home Depot This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $699 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.