Saatva mattress size quick gide Saatva adult mattress sizes include: twin, twin XL, full, queen, upper-flex queen, king, Cal king, split king, split Cal king, upper-flex king. Be aware that not every model is available in every size.

Saatva's flagship Classic model is the best mattress we've tested and choosing the correct size ensures you're getting the right comfort at the right price. You can save $400 on all orders $1,000+ at Saatva with our link and in this guide we'll help you decide which Saatva mattress size you should buy.

Our sleep experts have tested the best Saatva mattresses from the smallest twin to the largest king and we've enjoyed Saatva's signature luxury support in every size.

And with Saatva's Memorial Day sale here, we're exploring the pros and cons of every Saatva mattress size so you can choose a bed that fits you (and your room) just right...

Twin or twin XL size Saatva mattresses

We tested the Saatva RX mattress in a twin size

Most Saatva mattresses are available in a twin or twin XL size. These are the smallest standard mattress sizes and are recommended for solo sleepers. A twin measures at 39" x 75" and a twin XL at 39" x 80".

Saatva twin adult mattresses range from $899 (for a twin Murphy Bed Mattress) to $3,299 (for a twin XL Solaire) at full MSRP. Saatva typically prices a twin XL mattress around $100 more than its twin equivalent.

However, with our links you can save $400 on all twin adult mattresses at Saatva (barring the Murphy Bed which falls under the $1,000 price barrier.)

Be aware that the Saatva adjustable firmness Solaire mattress starts from a twin XL, while the Murphy Bed Mattress is sold in a twin but not a twin XL.

Buy a twin size Saatva Classic if...

✅ You want the best possible saving: With our links you can enjoy $400 off most twin and twin XL size Saatva mattresses (excluding the Murphy Bed Mattress.) That's a signif i cant price drop.

✅ You want luxury in a small space: Want an indulgent sleep set-up but don't have the space for it? A twin size Saatva mattress will still deliver a luxury mattress feel, even in a small room.

✅ You're looking for Saatva comfort on a smaller budget: The easiest way to get Saatva luxury for less is to downsize your mattress.

Full size Saatva mattresses

Full size mattresses are smaller than a queen (pictured here) but can still fit two (Image credit: Future)

A size up from twin mattresses, all adult Saatva mattresses are available in a full, measuring at 54" x 75. Prices range from $1,399 (Murphy Bed Mattress) to $4,199 (Solaire) for a full mattress at Saatva.

Right now you can save $400 on all adult full mattresses at Saatva with our links — this sale is the best discount you'll get on most full mattresses, so if you have your eye on this size, now is the time to shop.

Full size mattress are best for solo sleepers who want more room (lots of space to starfish) and couples who are happy to snuggle. At Saatva, full sizes are a significant price jump from twin but in turn, you get more mattress.

Buy a full size Saatva Classic if...

✅ You're a solo sleeper who likes to stretch out: Full mattresses have ample room for most single sleepers. And in our experience, the top-rated hybrid mattresses from Saatva have always delivered excellent edge strength, meaning you can use the entire surface without losing support.

✅ You share a bed occasionally: You can fit two adults in a full size Saatva mattress but it's snug. For the occasional overnight guest, however, a full size is accommodating.

✅ You want a guaranteed saving: Every full size adult Saatva mattress is $400 off with our Saatva sales link, ensuring significant savings across the line-up.

Queen size Saatva mattresses

Our testers loved sleeping on a queen Saatva Classic mattress (Image credit: Future)

The most popular bed size in the US, queen size mattresses are good for solo sleepers and couples (although particularly tall couples can benefit from upgrading to a king.) The 60" x 80 measurement offers ample space to starfish.

All adult Saatva mattresses are sold in a queen size with prices ranging from $1,499 (Murphy Bed) to $4,599 (Solaire.)

Queen size mattresses are regularly reduced in the Saatva mattress sales. With our link a queen Classic Mattress is just $1,699 at Saatva (was $2,099) which is excellent value for this high quality mattress.

Beyond the upper-flex (which we'll cover below) Saatva doesn't offer any unusual queen sizes, such as Olympic or short queen. But that's not unexpected; while some brands such as Helix offer an extensive size range, these mattresses are often tricky to come by.

Buy a queen size Saatva Classic if...

✅ You share a bed most nights: Queen sizes have plenty of room for most couples and as Saatva mattresses have always impressed us with their motion isolation, you don't have to worry your partner's movements will disturb you.

✅ You want to save big on the Classic: Saatva's flagship Classic earned five stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review and in the current sale a queen is only $1,699. Still an investment but we think the luxury feel is worth it.

✅ You're a solo sleeper who wants total sleep comfort: Sleep is closely linked to wellbeing and getting a good night's rest often starts with the mattress. On a queen, solo sleepers don't have to compromise on comfort.

King or Cal king Saatva mattresses

The king size Saatva Contour5 Mattress impressed our testing panel (Image credit: Future)

The largest standard mattress size, the majority of adult Saatva mattresses are available in both king and the longer Cal king sizes. Only the Murphy Bed Mattress is excluded from this size range. A king measures at 76" x 80" and a Cal king at 72" x 84".

Saatva king sizes prices start at $2,499 (Memory Foam Hybrid) to $5,399 (Solaire.) King and the equivalent Cal king are priced the same.

Saatva also sells split king mattresses (and even a few split Cal kings.) These are a large price jump from a standard king but the dual design suits couples on the brink of sleep divorce.

In addition, the Zenhaven and Solaire models are sold in 'Upper-Flex King' sizes. These feature a flexible head, allowing you to raise the top third of the mattress. Paired with a flex base, one person can sit up while the other snoozes (the Solaire is also available in Upper-Flex Queen.)

There's $400 off every king Saatva mattress with our link right now but if you're after a specialist model, you might want to wait for the next 15% off sale — this will net you the biggest discount.

Buy a king size Saatva Classic if...

✅ You (or your partner) measure over 6'5": Cal king mattresses sacrifice some width but they make up for it with extra length. Our testers have praised the full body comfort of Saatva mattresses, so on a Cal king even your ankles will feel supported.

✅ Your partner's habits often disturb you: We've already discussed how Saatva beds rate among the best mattresses for couples and on a king size, you'll have even more room to make the mattress your own.

✅ You have room in the budget: As the largest Saatva mattress size, a king Classic delivers even more of that five-star comfort we praised.