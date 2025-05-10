No gift? No problem. Create a meaningful Mother's Day gift in minutes with these free AI tools

Mother’s Day is hours away, and if you’re panicking that your gift won’t arrive on time or can’t quite nail down what to get her yet, I’ve got good news for you. With so many AI tools available, many for free, you can get your mom and the mother-figures in your life a heart-felt gift that is truly special.



From personalized songs and poems to art and videos, here are my favorite AI tools and how to use them to give an impressive and memorable gift that she’ll never guess were made last-minute.

1. Write her a song

My Guiding Light

Forget store-bought cards — this year, try Suno, an AI song generator. You can create a free account and then immediately jump into the chat bar to prompt the AI to write a song for your mom.

Prompt it with her love of gardenias, mocha lattes, or favorite Netflix show. The more personal and detailed you get, the more likely Suno will make her cry (in a good way!).

Suno will turn your prompts into a heartfelt song with lyrics and melody. This one-of-a-kind gift is more personal than anything you could wrap. Every time she listens to it, she’ll think of you.

2. Create a video

Mother's Day video

Using Google AI Studio’s video generator, Veo 2, you can create a meaningful and unique 8-second video for your mother in mere minutes. Simply drop a prompt in the text box and wait for the AI to work its magic.

Prompts could include a few of your mother’s favorite things or activities she enjoys doing. As a mom of three and a cat lover, I made this video for myself.

3. Create a poem

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to tell your mom how much you love her but don’t have a way with words, just lean on ChatGPT or another one of your favorite chatbots to help.

Simply prompt the chatbot by explaining that you want to write a poem for your mom and explain details. The chatbot could make it sappy and sweet or funny and silly. Whatever tone you feel would work best to touch your mom’s heart, go for it.

4. Take her on vacation (virtually)

By uploading a few images of mom (get her consent, of course) to Synthesia, you can create videos of her AI selfie anywhere in the world – even outer space!

Wherever she’s wanted to travel, here’s her chance to virtually take that trip. The realistic videos are sure to make her smile and let her know she is loved to the moon and back.

5. Show her she’s a superhero

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

You’ve tried the trend, now it’s time to get your mom in on it, too. Again, with her consent and a good prompt, turn her into a superhero using ChatGPT.

You could even make her smile by turning the family she loves into Lego people. Once you get the photo, print it and maybe put it in a frame. The gift will both wow her and win her heart.

Final thoughts

No matter your budget or timeline, these AI-powered ideas prove that thoughtful gifts don’t have to take weeks to plan or cost a fortune. With just a few creative prompts and a bit of personalization, you can deliver something that feels warm, imaginative, and unforgettable, yes, even if you’re pulling it together at the last minute.

So don’t stress about shipping delays or what’s left on store shelves. This year, let AI help you create something that speaks from the heart.