Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: Nintendo Store invites go out today and latest updates
My Nintendo Store pre-order invites will be sent out soon
It could be a significant day for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. My Nintendo Store will be sending out invitations to pre-orders shortly, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that there will be more chances to order at the same time.
In the U.K., the Nintendo Store sent out invites yesterday (May 7), and then also held an additional open stock drop for those with an an active Nintendo Online membership. This pre-order strategy could be replicated in North America.
At present, getting hold of a Switch 2 pre-order in both the U.S. and U.K. is proving rather difficult. The console went up for pre-order last month, and sold out at major retailers in a flash. Today (May 8) might represent one of the final chances to lock in a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order ahead of its June 5 launch.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449 / £395, or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of Mario Kart World. It's expected to be one of the year's most popular tech items.
If you're still on the hunt for Switch 2 restock, you've come to the right place, as below I'm bringing you the latest updates, and all the retailers you need to check right now.
I've already got my Switch 2 pre-order locked, and I'm here to use all my years of stock tracking experience to help you get yours sorted.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - quick links
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the U.S. Pre-orders began in North America on April 24, and the console will officially release on June 5.
- Nintendo: pre-order today (May 8) w/ invite
- Walmart: check stock
- Amazon: no pre-order info
- Newegg: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Antonline: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- GameStop: check stock
- Sam's Club: no pre-order info
- Dell: no pre-order info
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings
My Nintendo Store will send out Switch 2 pre-order invites to selected Nintendo accounts today (May 8). In the U.K., Nintendo also held an additional stock drop at the same time, but this required an active Nintendo Online account to participate. There's no word yet on whether the Nintendo Store U.S. will also have additional stock.
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer began taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders started April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. The retailer will be selling the console for its $449 MSRP.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
Antonline has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listings pages, but isn't yet taking pre-orders of the console. The online retailer wasn't involved in the first drop of Switch 2 stock, but could be gearing up to take pre-orders soon.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are live. Drops started April 24, but have since sold out. The console is available to pre-order both online and in-store. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events for Nintendo Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
Best Buy started taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders pages are currently live. However, Newegg hasn't specified a time when stock will be dropped.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club hasn't confirmed its pre-order details for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the retailer currently has a listing page for the Mario Kart World bundle, so it's one to watch right now.
Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 pre-orders. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pre-order an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just £16.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders UK
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. last month and quickly sold out. However, there have been several restocks since then, so it's worth checking retailers regularly for more opportunities to secure a Switch 2.
- Amazon: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- EE Store: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- The Game Collection: Check stock
- My Nintendo Store: Check stock
- Smyths: Check stock
- Currys: In-store only
- John Lewis: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide who has spent more hours than I can count tracking stock of hard-to-buy gaming items. I'm putting all my restock expertise to good use to help you get yourself a Switch 2 pre-order, and ensure you don't miss out on this hotly anticipated Nintendo hardware.
LIVE: Latest Updates
No reports of Nintendo Store invites yet, but get ready!
It's almost 9:30 a.m. ET, so it's officially the start of the working day in the U.S. (at least for the East Coast). That means we can expect My Nintendo Store pre-order invites to drop at any moment.
If you signed up for an invite, keep your eyes glued to your email inbox. Once invites start arriving, you'll want to check for one quickly, and if you are lucky enough to be successful and receive an invite, get your pre-order locked in as soon as possible.
There are no reports of any invites in the U.S. just yet, but it's only a matter of time.
Are Switch 2 pre-orders being canceled at Walmart?
Switch 2 pre-orders are not being canceled. Pending authorizations are simply being returned to peoples bank accounts and those people don’t understand that this is normal. Just check your actual order info in your account. Still there? You’re good! https://t.co/iJAJBra6MTMay 6, 2025
One persistent rumor I'm seeing right now is the fears that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are being canceled at Walmart, but it seems this might be a big stink about a whole load of nothing.
The ever-reliable stock tracker Jake Randall has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to explain that Walmart is merely returning "pending authorizations," which is a normal part of its pre-order process. So long as your order is still present on your Walmart account, you should be all good and still in line to receive a Switch 2 from the big-box retailer.
So, if you pre-ordered at Walmart, don't panic just yet, log into your account and check that your order is still present. If it's there, then you should be all good. I'll update if the situation changes, or I see any conflicting details to suggest that cancellations are real.
This U.K. Switch 2 bundle is still in stock
Today is going to be dominated by updates on the Nintendo Store drop in the U.S., but that doesn't mean I've forgotten my fellow gamers in the U.K., and you can currently pick up a Switch 2 pre-order at The Game Collection.
Now, there is quite a catch with this particular Switch 2 pre-order opportunity, the console is only available via a very expensive bundle rather than standalone.
The bundle costs an eye-watering £624. That's a steep increase from the Switch 2's standard price of £395. However, you get a fair bit for money. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch 2 system, Mario Kart World, the official Carry Case, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Hitman: World of Assassination and a 256GB Samsung SSD card.
So, while the £600+ price point is hard to swallow, if you want a Switch 2 with all the extras, you will need to get stuck into some serious gaming at launch, it's worth considering. Just make sure you have the budget to spare before committing.
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart + Carry Case + Cyberpunk 2077 + Hitman + 256GB SD card: £624 @ The Game Collection
Today could be a significant day for Switch 2 stock
Welcome! It's been a frustratingly slow few weeks of Switch 2 pre-order stock since the console first went up for order in the U.S. on April 24, but that could be set to change in just a couple hours time, as today My Nintendo Store will start sending out invites.
The good news is even if you're not selected, and aren't lucky enough to find an invite waiting for you in your inbox, over in the U.K., we saw Nintendo Store also hold an open restock, which was available to anybody with an active Nintendo Online account.
A similar strategy hasn't been confirmed for the U.S., but there's a good chance it will be replicated Stateside, so if you're still trying to get hold of a Switch 2 stick around in this live blog, as I'll be bringing you the latest updates and retailers to check today.