Don't wait for Memorial Day! I found 3 evergreen mattress topper deals to shop right now
Is your bed in urgent need of a makeover, but you don't want to buy now in case a bigger, better price drop comes along during the Memorial Day sales?
Well, I've tracked mattress topper prices for almost two years, so I can assure you that not all bed toppers get a special discount for Memorial Day. In fact, you can save 10% on a Comfy Mattress Topper at Casper pretty much all year round, making a queen just $269.10 (was $299.)
You can also find permanent prices on our tried and tested best mattress toppers of the year at Saatva, where you can experience the luxury comfort of the top-rated mattress of the year for less with its Graphite Memory Foam Topper.
ViscoSoft also offers 25% off their mattress toppers no matter the time of year, so there's no need to wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales to save on the cool and comfy Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper. I've done some digging and these are the 3 top deals so you can improve the comfort of your bed now, rather than waiting.
1. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper (queen): was $299 now $269.10 at Casper
The Casper Comfy Topper is a top choice for softening hard beds, and is a great alternative to buying a mattress designed for side sleepers. Our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review praised the all-foam topper's cloud-like and cooling comfort, which is all thanks to ventilated memory foam and a soft, breathable cover. I've tracked this topper's price for almost two years, and Casper rarely ever bumps the 10% discount for holidays — so it's safe to shop right now.
2. Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper (queen): $295 at Saatva
Saatva is the brand behind the greatest hybrid mattresses on the market, so a topper by the brand is a cheaper alternative to the best Saatva mattresses. Our Saatva Graphite mattress topper review paints this memory foam topper as both cooling and soothing, providing ample support for back and side sleepers. I'm constantly waiting for a Saatva mattress sale on this topper, and believe me when I say that it never arrives — not even in the Saatva Memorial Day sales. So today's full MSRP is the best price you'll get!
3. Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper (queen): was $259.95 $197.95 at ViscoSoft
ViscoSoft has made a name for itself by providing top-quality mattress toppers to hot sleepers, couples, and students alike — and the Hybrid Lux provides luxury comfort for all three. Our testers for the Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review loved how plush yet supportive this pillow top mattress topper is, and its gel-infused memory foam means it keeps cool, too. Couples will also like the motion isolation it provides. Meanwhile, students will love how it transforms dorm beds into luxury hotel beds. The best part? It's always 25% off, so you can buy now or later.
