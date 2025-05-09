Don't wait for Memorial Day! I found 3 evergreen mattress topper deals to shop right now

Is your bed in urgent need of a makeover, but you don't want to buy now in case a bigger, better price drop comes along during the Memorial Day sales?

Well, I've tracked mattress topper prices for almost two years, so I can assure you that not all bed toppers get a special discount for Memorial Day. In fact, you can save 10% on a Comfy Mattress Topper at Casper pretty much all year round, making a queen just $269.10 (was $299.)

You can also find permanent prices on our tried and tested best mattress toppers of the year at Saatva, where you can experience the luxury comfort of the top-rated mattress of the year for less with its Graphite Memory Foam Topper.

ViscoSoft also offers 25% off their mattress toppers no matter the time of year, so there's no need to wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales to save on the cool and comfy Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper. I've done some digging and these are the 3 top deals so you can improve the comfort of your bed now, rather than waiting.